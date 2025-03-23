Deadly Four-Car Crash Closes Part of 405 Freeway Near Brentwood

Victim Ejected in Crash; Freeway Lanes Closed for Hours

One person was killed early Saturday in a multi-vehicle collision on the northbound 405 Freeway near Brentwood, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 3:18 a.m. near the Skirball Center Drive exit, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Sergio Garcia. Four vehicles were involved, including a black sedan, a blue Toyota RAV4, a gold Toyota Corolla and a gray Toyota sedan.

The victim, whose identity, age, and gender were not released, was thrown from one of the vehicles during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene, witnesses told investigators.

Authorities closed multiple northbound lanes of the freeway for about three hours. A SigAlert was issued shortly after the accident at 3:50 a.m., shutting down the third and fourth lanes. The freeway was reopened fully by 6:24 a.m.