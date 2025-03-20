Lumiere Runway Unveils “Strength & Fragility” at LA Fashion Week 25/26

Culver City Hosts Fashion Icons at Lumiere Runway’s LA Fashion Week

Lumiere Runway, a prominent fashion platform with bases in Hong Kong and Los Angeles, is set to present its highly anticipated Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall/Winter 25/26 showcase on March 22, 2025, at One Culver, The Atrium & Studio1 in Culver City.

This year’s event will feature a dynamic lineup of emerging and established designers from around the world, including leading fashion houses from Toronto, New York, and international markets. Attendees can expect breathtaking collections across multiple categories, including Haute Couture, Avant-Garde, Streetwear, Swimwear, Resort, and Sustainable & Ethical vegan fashion.

The showcase will center around the theme “Strength & Fragility,” which will be reflected throughout the collections, emphasizing the delicate balance between power and vulnerability in both fashion and life. Lumiere Runway aims to celebrate Los Angeles’ role as a creative epicenter for innovation, design, and resilience. You can purchase tickets at Eventbrite here.

“As LA begins to rebuild after the devastating wildfires, we are thrilled to bring back this unique fashion experience,” said Laurent Meler, organizer of the event. “Hollywood has always been a place for dreams, reinvention, and resilience, and this season’s collections will embody that same energy.”

Beyond the runway, the event will incorporate live musical performances, creating an immersive fusion of fashion, music, and culture.

The day will kick off with an exclusive VIP Red Carpet event featuring designer interviews, press meetings, and networking opportunities. The main fashion runway show will follow in the evening, culminating in an after-party where industry professionals can connect.

Date: March 22, 2025

Location: One Culver, The Atrium & Studio1, Culver City, CA

Theme: Strength & Fragility

Featured Categories: Haute Couture, Avant-Garde, Streetwear, Swimwear, Resort, Sustainable & Ethical Vegan Fashion

Special Features: Live music performances on the runway

Schedule