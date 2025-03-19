“Vibes After Five” Brings Live Music & Mocktails to Downtown Culver City This Spring

A Golden Hour With DJ Sets, Fun Activities, and Complimentary Refreshments

Downtown Culver City is gearing up for a lively spring celebration with the return of “Vibes After Five,” an after-work event featuring live music, free mocktails, and outdoor activities. The event, set for Thursday, March 20, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Culver Steps, located at 9300 Culver Blvd, offers locals a way to unwind while avoiding rush-hour gridlock.

The evening’s entertainment will be headlined by KCRW’s Tyler “Boogie” Boudreaux, who will be spinning a dynamic mix of beats to set the mood for a relaxed yet energetic gathering. Attendees can sip on complimentary mocktails provided by Curious Elixirs and Burden of Proof, offering refreshing, alcohol-free drinks for guests to enjoy as they socialize.

Beyond the music, attendees can take advantage of the scenic outdoor setting to dance, mingle, or simply enjoy the golden hour atmosphere. For those looking to add some friendly competition to the evening, lawn games such as Giant Jenga and cornhole will be available for casual play.

The event invites the Culver City community to “skip the gridlock” and turn their post-work downtime into an evening of music, mocktails, and mingling. Whether you’re looking to relax, enjoy good music, or meet new people, “Vibes After Five” offers a free and festive way to experience the heart of Screenland under the sunset.