Sawtelle Filipino Restaurant Fights to Stay Open, Owners Ask for Community Support

Photo: Spoon and Pork

A Dream on the Line: Sawtelle Filipino Eatery Must Reopen Former Location

The fantastic Filipino restaurant Spoon and Pork in Sawtelle has reopened the doors of its original Silver Lake location after an unexpected lease complication, with its owners making a heartfelt plea for community support as they struggle to keep their business afloat.

The restaurant, originally slated to close at the end of February, had announced its departure after its landlord secured a new tenant to take over the lease. However, that deal unexpectedly fell through at the last minute, leaving owners Ray Yaptinchay and Jay Tugas with a difficult decision. Ray and Jay opened a Sawtelle takeout restaurant at 2121 Sawtelle Boulevard to continue pursuing their dream, but now they are expected to honor the Silver Lake lease, too. 

“If we keep the location closed, we’ll lose our deposit, and right now, we simply can’t afford that,” they said in a social media statement. “So, we have no choice but to reopen and keep running the location.”

Ray and Jay launched their restaurant as a labor of love, starting as a food truck in 2017 before opening a brick-and-mortar location in Silver Lake in 2019. Like many small businesses, they faced significant setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic, which hindered their growth and expansion.

“When we opened Sawtelle, we were hopeful that the economy would rebound,” they explained. “But just as things began to open up, the strikes happened, followed by economic uncertainty, and then the fires. It’s been one challenge after another.”

Despite these hurdles, they remained committed to their mission of bringing Filipino cuisine to a wider audience. However, they now find themselves at what they describe as a “breaking point.”

“We’re so close to losing both restaurants,” they said. “We don’t normally ask for help, but we desperately need it.” The emotional and financial toll, they admitted, has been overwhelming.

“We’re fighting to survive, and we’re so grateful to have you by our side.”

The owners are now asking the community to rally behind them by dining at their restaurant, spreading the word, and continuing to support their journey. “Every visit, every share, and every bit of encouragement truly makes a difference,” they emphasized.

While the future of their restaurant remains uncertain, Ray and Jay remain determined to keep their dream alive. They encourage customers to stop by, enjoy a meal, and help sustain a space that has become an important part of the local culinary scene.

“This all started as a dream for the both of us to open a space where we could share our Filipino culture through food,” they said. “We’re committed to serving you and our community, but we also need your support now more than ever.”

