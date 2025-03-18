EBT Theft Crackdown: Former Fairfax Resident Sentenced for ATM Skimming Fraud

U.S Secret Service and LAPD Dismantled the Sophisticated Scam

A former Fairfax District resident was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for his role in an elaborate ATM skimming scheme that defrauded victims by stealing bank account information and withdrawing cash using counterfeit debit cards, federal prosecutors announced today.

Sorin-Miguel Ghiorghe, 47, a Romanian national, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John F. Walter, who also scheduled a future restitution hearing to determine the financial compensation owed to victims.

According to court records, Ghiorghe and his accomplices installed illegal skimmers on ATMs to secretly capture account holders’ data, then used the stolen information to create counterfeit debit cards. These fake cards were then used to withdraw thousands of dollars from victims’ accounts, many of whom relied on government assistance programs.

Prosecutors revealed that the fraudulent withdrawals primarily targeted California Department of Social Services funds meant for low-income residents. The scheme siphoned money from Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) accounts, including CalFresh and CalWorks benefits, which provide essential financial support to struggling individuals and families.

Ghiorghe pleaded guilty in October 2024 to multiple felony charges, including:

Conspiracy to commit bank fraud

Three counts of bank fraud

Aggravated identity theft

Possession of 15 or more unauthorized access devices

Possession of device-making equipment

When law enforcement searched his residence, they found ATM-skimming equipment and lists of stolen EBT account numbers belonging to multiple victims.

The United States Secret Service investigated the case with assistance from the Los Angeles Police Department. Prosecutors say Ghiorghe, who they believe entered the United States illegally, operated as part of a larger criminal network exploiting vulnerable residents.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Max A. Shapiro of the General Crimes Section prosecuted the case.