Suspect In Court in $1M Watch Robbery Case, Criminal Crew Had Christopher Dorner’s Gun

Photo: YouTube

Federal Probe Links Violent Crime Ring to LAPD Fugitive’s Stolen Gun

On Tuesday, a suspect pleaded guilty to his role in an armed robbery at a Beverly Hills hotel, which was an incident tied to a robbery crew in possession of a firearm once registered to the infamous former Los Angeles police officer-turned-fugitive Christopher Dorner.

Jamer Mauricio Sepulveda Salazar, 22, a Colombian national, admitted in federal court to one count of interference with commerce by robbery under the Hobbs Act. His plea reveals a coordinated criminal operation targeting high-end watches and wealthy victims in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the country. Sepulveda has been in federal custody since August 2024.

Court records show that Sepulveda acted as the getaway driver during an August 7, 2024, robbery at THE Blvd, a luxury restaurant inside the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Two unidentified accomplices allegedly held a victim, identified only as “T.A.,” at gunpoint on the restaurant’s patio, stealing his Patek Philippe Nautilus wristwatch—valued at approximately $1 million.

Prosecutors say Sepulveda and his co-defendant, Jesus Eduardo Bryan Padron Rojas, 20, an undocumented migrant from Venezuela, had scouted the area two days before the attack, specifically targeting T.A. because of his expensive timepiece. The conspirators reportedly estimated its worth at $1.3 million before executing the crime.

In a disturbing turn, court documents also detail how the crew coincidentally came across another victim in Beverly Hills wearing a $30,000 Rolex and, without hesitation, robbed him at gunpoint.

Perhaps most alarming, authorities discovered that the crew had access to multiple firearms while staying at an Airbnb safe house during their robbery spree—including a Glock .45-caliber handgun loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition. That gun was once registered to Christopher Dorner, a former LAPD officer who launched a revenge-fueled killing spree against law enforcement before dying in a fiery standoff with authorities in 2013.

It remains unclear how the gun made its way into the hands of this robbery crew, raising serious questions about how criminals continue to access high-powered weapons with connections to past violent crimes.

Sepulveda now faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison when he appears for sentencing before U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II on July 14. His co-defendant, Padron, remains awaiting trial with additional charges still pending.

Federal and local authorities, including Homeland Security Investigations, the Beverly Hills Police Department, and the Blythe Police Department, have been investigating the case, which exposes ongoing vulnerabilities in policing high-profile criminal operations that infiltrate elite neighborhoods.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jena A. MacCabe and Kevin J. Butler of the Violent and Organized Crime Section are prosecuting the case.

in News
