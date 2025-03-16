Will Arnett Cashes Out: Beverly Hills Mansion Sells for $20.2M

Buyer Consulted a Spiritual Medium Before Purchasing the Home

Actor Will Arnett sold his Beverly Hills estate for $20.2 million just weeks after listing it for sale. The buyer, entrepreneur Courtney Reum, is the brother-in-law of Paris Hilton and plans to make the residence his new home with fiancée Maggie Sellers.

Arnett, best known for his roles in Arrested Development and 30 Rock, initially listed the six-bedroom property on January 30 for $22.5 million. He purchased the home in 2021 for $16.4 million, according to real estate records.

Reum, a venture capitalist and former professional soccer player in Portugal, co-founded the investment firm M13 alongside his brother, Carter Reum, who married Hilton in 2021. Despite the property’s Hollywood pedigree, Reum told The Wall Street Journal that the home’s modern design and prime location—just minutes from his mother and brother—were the main factors in his decision to buy.

Rather than relying on his famous relatives for advice on the purchase, Reum sought insight from an unexpected source: a spiritual medium.

“I see you guys getting married under the olive trees at the house,” the medium reportedly told Reum and Sellers.

Though he maintained that the reading did not influence his decision, Reum acknowledged the prediction was eerily accurate. He and Sellers now plan to exchange vows at their new home on August 28.

The more than 10,000-square-foot residence offers a striking blend of modern architecture and warm, natural elements. The interior features wood-paneled walls, exposed wooden beams, and a sophisticated neutral color palette.

With its sprawling space and elegant design, the property will serve not only as a new home for Reum and Sellers but also as the setting for their upcoming wedding.