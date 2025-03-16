Heart Rending Collision in Brentwood: Pedestrian Struck at San Vicente and Darlington

Horrific Crash on San Vicente Raises Renewed Concerns Over Pedestrian Safety

A tragic traffic collision on Monday, March 10 left a pedestrian dead after he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Darlington Avenue in Brentwood, according to a witness report on NextDoor.

The incident occurred around 10:55 a.m. on March 10, 2025, in front of A.O.C. restaurant. A vehicle struck the man as he was crossing the street with his wife just ahead of him.

Good Samaritans performed CPR on the victim while waiting for emergency responders.

According to a follow-up report by a friend of the family, the victim was transported to UCLA Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the following morning. He leaves behind a wife, two sons, and four grandchildren. The family has asked for prayers for the family members and privacy.

Since this is an active police investigation, the family has also requested that any people who witnessed the accident or who may have other information come forward to the West Los Angeles Police Station at 310-444-0701 or submit a tip anonymously at Crimestoppers.

The accident has sparked renewed calls for increased pedestrian safety measures in the Brentwood area, especially in the San Vicente corridor, where many neighborhood residents walk to restaurants and shops in the walkable area.