Your Guide to Free Museum Weekend: 30 SoCal Museums Waiving Admission Fees

Explore Art, History, and Culture for Free as Museums Across LA Open Their Doors

Art and history lovers in Southern California will have a unique opportunity to explore some of the region’s most celebrated museums for free this weekend, as the annual SoCal Museums Free-for-All event returns.

Set to take place primarily on Sunday, March 16, with some museums offering free admission on Saturday, March 15, the event includes 30 institutions across Southern California, ranging from contemporary art galleries to historical landmarks.

“As Los Angeles and Southern California continue to recover after the devastating fires, we hope to offer a space of comfort and connection for people,” said Alexa Nishimoto, President of SoCal Museums. “The Museums Free-for-All has become a touchstone for our community—a time to try something new or return to an old favorite.”

While general admission will be free, visitors will still need to cover parking costs at most locations. Some museums require or encourage advance reservations, while others will allow walk-ins on the day of the event.

Additionally, Metro TAP card holders can receive special discounts at select museum gift shops.

Museums Offering Free Admission on Sunday, March 16

  • Academy Museum of Motion Pictures – Advance reservations encouraged; standby line available.
  • Autry Museum of the American West – Advance reservations required. TAP card holders receive $4 off general admission.
  • Benton Museum of Art at Pomona College
  • Bowers Museum – Walk-ups only. TAP card holders get a 10% discount in the museum store.
  • The Broad – Reservations encouraged, walk-ins available daily.
  • California African American Museum
  • Catalina Museum for Art & History
  • Columbia Memorial Space Center
  • Craft Contemporary – Walk-ins welcome; TAP card holders get a 10% discount in the museum store.
  • Forest Lawn Museum
  • Fowler Museum at UCLA
  • Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum
  • The Getty Center – Advance reservations required. TAP card holders receive a 10% discount in the museum store.
  • GRAMMY Museum – TAP card holders get a 10% discount in the museum store.
  • Hammer Museum – TAP card holders get a 10% discount in the museum store.
  • Holocaust Museum LA – Advance reservations required.
  • Institute of Contemporary Art, LA
  • La Brea Tar Pits – Advance reservations required.
  • LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes – TAP card holders receive a 20% discount in the museum store.
  • Lincoln Memorial Shrine
  • Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) – Advance reservations recommended.
  • The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) – Advance reservations recommended.
  • Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) – TAP card holders receive a 10% discount in the museum store.
  • Museum of Tolerance – TAP card holders receive a 10% discount in the museum store.
  • Santa Barbara Museum of Art – Advance reservations recommended.
  • Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History – Advance reservations recommended. Sea Center is not included.
  • Santa Monica History Museum – TAP card holders receive a free admission ticket for future use.
  • Skirball Cultural Center – Advance reservations strongly recommended for Noah’s Ark exhibit.
  • USC Pacific Asia Museum
  • The Wende Museum

Museums Offering Free Admission on Saturday, March 15

  • California Botanic Garden – Reservations recommended.
  • International Printing Museum – Free guided tours available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; reservations required.
  • Sunnylands Center & Gardens – Free admission to the center and gardens; historic house tours require advance tickets.

What to Know Before You Go

  • Special exhibitions and ticketed events may not be included. Visitors should check individual museum websites for details.
  • Some museums require reservations. Be sure to secure a spot in advance if needed.
  • Metro TAP card discounts apply at select locations, offering savings on museum store purchases.

For the full list of participating museums and details on how to plan your visit, check out SoCal Museums Free-for-All.

