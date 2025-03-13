The Ebell of Los Angeles Celebrates Women’s History Month with Inspiring Events, Art, and Performances

The Month-Long Celebration Honors the Contributions and Resilience of Women

In honor of Women’s History Month, The Ebell of Los Angeles will host a series of events throughout March, highlighting the achievements, resilience, and contributions of women across history, culture, and the arts. The month-long programming will feature musical performances, panel discussions, theatrical productions, and an art exhibition, all designed to amplify women’s voices and inspire future generations.

“A historic institution founded by women, for women, The Ebell has long been a center of culture, conversation, and artistic expression,” said Dr. Stacy Brightman, executive director of The Ebell of Los Angeles. “Our Women’s History Month programming promises to be as inspiring as it is enlightening. Whether you’re a lifelong member or a first-time visitor, there’s no better place to celebrate the strength, resilience, and creativity of women than here at The Ebell of Los Angeles.”6

Among the featured events is the world premiere of “We Can Do It!”, an original musical commissioned by The Ebell and created by librettist Velina Hasu Houston and composer Brooke deRosa. The production follows three “Rosie the Riveters” who reflect on their contributions to the World War II war effort and the shifting roles of women in the workforce. More than 4,000 students will attend six performances at The Ebell’s Wilshire Theatre, with free public performances scheduled at the Culver City Julian Dixon Library on March 22, and at The Ebell on March 29.

“Writing about women who worked in defense industries during World War II is important, especially in conjunction with the desegregation of those industries by President Roosevelt,” Houston said. “These women had a huge impact on the journey of gender in U.S. society, a journey that is long from over.”

The month’s programming also includes a juried art exhibition, “A Woman’s Place: Visual Voices,” which will showcase selected works from nearly 500 submissions reflecting the power of women’s narratives. The public is invited to the free opening reception on March 20, and the exhibit will remain on display through April 24.

The Ebell Institute’s Annual Women’s History in LA Symposium will return for a second year on March 27, featuring scholars and researchers presenting groundbreaking work on the often-overlooked contributions of women in Los Angeles history.

March 18 @ 7:30 PM – Women in the Muse: A night of storytelling, poetry, and music

March 20 @ 6:30 PM – “A Woman’s Place: Visual Voices” Juried Art Show Opening Reception (Exhibit runs through April 24)

March 23 @ 4:00 PM – “BANNED!” Vox Femina Concert: A choral performance highlighting literature and stories that have faced censorship

March 27 @ 9:00 AM – Ebell Institute’s Annual Women’s History in LA Symposium

March 29 @ 10:00 AM – “We Can Do It!” Public Performance

March 29 @ 10:00 AM – Walking Tour: Women Who Shaped Los Angeles (Downtown LA)

The Ebell’s Women’s History Month programming is made possible through the support of community partners, scholars, and artists dedicated to preserving and sharing the legacy of women’s impact on society.