The Ultimate Guide to St. Patrick’s Day 2025 in West Los Angeles, Where to Eat, Drink & Party

From Irish-Inspired Brunches to Green Beer Towers & Drag Bingo, We’ve Got You Covered

Los Angeles is going all out for St. Patrick’s Day 2025, with bars, hotels, and restaurants offering a weekend-long celebration of Irish food, drink specials, live music, and unforgettable events. Whether you’re looking for a chic rooftop party, a classic Irish pub experience, or wild St. Paddy’s Day drink deals, here’s your ultimate guide to the best St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in LA.

St. Patty’s Drag Bingo & Irish Hour at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood

The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood is putting a playful and stylish twist on St. Patrick’s Day with St. Patty’s Drag Bingo, hosted by Roxy Woods. Guests can expect a lively evening of high-energy performances, sharp-witted banter, and plenty of competitive bingo action.

Meanwhile, About Last Knife (ALK) is rolling out an exclusive “Irish Hour” menu, featuring festive bites like:

House Pastrami & Cheddar Sliders

Shamrock Shepherd’s Pie

Guinness-Battered Fish & Chips

Irish Potato Soup

Pair it all with Irish beers or their signature Green Gobbler cocktail—a mix of Irish whiskey, basil syrup, and Prosecco.

The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood, 1400 Cahuenga Blvd, Hollywood

Riot House’s Corned Beef & Cabbage Sandwich at Andaz West Hollywood

Over on the Sunset Strip, Andaz West Hollywood’s Riot House is serving a slow-cooked, melt-in-your-mouth Corned Beef & Cabbage Sandwich for the holiday. Wash it down with their Lucky Paloma—a refreshing mix of tequila, fresh lime juice, grapefruit soda, and a splash of Midori, giving it a signature green hue.

And in true rockstar fashion, the hotel will also be spinning a curated St. Patrick’s Day playlist to set the mood.

Andaz West Hollywood, 8401 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood

Sun-Kissed Sips at The Fountain Bar at The Grove

For those looking to soak up the sun while sipping festive drinks, The Fountain Bar at The Grove offers a relaxed yet refined atmosphere under one of the most stunning trees in LA’s buzziest shopping destination. Perfect for day drinking festivities.

The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles

Lucky Brunch at La Bohème in West Hollywood

$19 Bottomless Golden Mimosas

Jameson Merch Giveaways

Classic Brunch Dishes + Irish Coffee

Join La Bohème in West Hollywood for a Lucky Brunch in partnership with Jameson on Saturday (3/15) and Sunday (3/16). It’s the ultimate boozy brunch experience for those who like to celebrate early.

La Bohème, 8400 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

1212 Santa Monica’s Weekend-Long St. Patrick’s Day Bash

From Friday (3/14) through Monday (3/17), 1212 Santa Monica is pulling out all the stops with:

Green Beer Towers

All-Night Happy Hour

Irish Car Bombs & Guinness Specials

1212 Santa Monica, 1212 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica

Settecento in DTLA: Green Beer & Live Music

Settecento invites you to celebrate all weekend with:

Live Music

Green Beer Specials

All-Night Happy Hour

Settecento, 705 W 9th St, Los Angeles

Fiesta Cantina: Shamrock Shots, Green Beers & Mega Margaritas

Fiesta Cantina is taking over St. Patrick’s Day weekend from March 15-17 with:

$7 Green Beers

36oz Irish Mega Margaritas

$6.99 Shamrock Shots

99¢ Coronitas (while supplies last!)

Live DJs & Mega Cocktails on Monday, March 17

The party doesn’t stop, though! March Madness kicks off on Taco Tuesday, March 18, with:

2-for-1 Happy Hour (4-8 PM)

All-You-Can-Eat Tacos for $9.99

Fiesta Cantina, 8865 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

33 Taps’ Espresso Martini Happy Hour

If you prefer espresso over Irish whiskey, 33 Taps is serving up:

$8 Espresso Martinis Monday-Friday from 3-7 PM & every night from 9:30 PM-close

33 Taps Silver Lake, 3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

33 Taps Hollywood, 6290 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Where to Find Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey Specials in LA

Looking for classic Irish whiskey drinks this St. Patrick’s Day? Stop by these local spots for D.E.W. & a Brew specials:

Beelman’s Pub – 600 S Spring St, Los Angeles

Golden Gopher – 417 W 8th St, Los Angeles

Tam O’Shanter – 2980 Los Feliz Blvd, Los Angeles

The Liberties of Dublin – 8852 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood