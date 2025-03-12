Michelin Unveils Newest Additions to Its California Guide, Seven Los Angeles Restaurants Recognized

Exciting New Dining Destinations Join the Michelin Selection in Los Angeles, Culver City, Santa Monica

​The Michelin Guide has recently unveiled its latest additions to its California section, highlighting seven in Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Culver City. These establishments are now recognized as “New” and “Recommended,” marking them as notable to all diners in Los Angeles who appreciate fine dining.

These Los Angeles establishments, having commenced operations in 2024, have a special spotlight on them. The official announcements of Stars and Bib Gourmand awards will be made at the California Michelin Guide Ceremony later this year, so while these restaurants have been added, we will all wait until the ceremony to find out who will be recognized further for culinary excellence.

Bar Étoile

632 N. Western Ave., Los Angeles

💰💰💰 | Californian, European

While Bar Étoile boasts an impressive French-inspired wine selection, the food is just as deserving of attention. Chef Travis Hayden crafts elegant, ingredient-driven dishes that shine in their simplicity. Snap peas with lightly smoked ricotta and a zesty nettle gremolata make for a refreshing opener, while the striped bass with salsa macha and caramelized sunchoke is a testament to refined cooking. For dessert, a rich chocolate tart with passion fruit chantilly provides a perfectly balanced ending to a meal steeped in culinary finesse.

Kusano

10726 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City

💰💰💰💰 | Sushi

A sushi experience like no other, Kusano is a one-man show where the chef handles everything—from pouring drinks to crafting exquisite nigiri. With just a handful of seats at the counter and two intimate seatings per night, reservations are a must. The omakase menu highlights pristine fish, often dressed with just a whisper of nikiri and wasabi. Some bites offer unexpected textures, such as Hokkaido uni layered with squid and cooked seaweed. A refreshing yuzu granita provides a delicate, citrusy end to the meal.

Mori Nozomi

11500 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

💰💰💰💰 | Sushi

With just eight coveted seats at the counter, this exclusive destination demands advance reservations. At the heart of the experience is Chef Nozomi Mori, who meticulously sources fish flown in multiple times per week from Japan, while also incorporating locally grown, seasonal produce into the menu. Every detail is thoughtfully curated, from the pristine seafood to the specialized Japanese ice used in the restaurant’s five-course tea pairing, ensuring a refined and immersive dining experience.

Diners begin with delicate appetizers such as chawanmushi with gingko nuts, setting the stage for the main event: a nigiri progression that highlights the purity and essence of each cut of fish. The meal concludes on a beautifully traditional note with house-made mochi and ceremonial matcha, whisked and served by the chef herself.

Rasarumah

3107 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles

💰💰💰 | Malaysian

At Rasarumah, Chef Jonny Lee showcases the layered complexity of Chinese-Malaysian flavors with dishes designed for sharing. Meals begin with an array of house-made sambals, paired with bold starters like pork jowl or chicken satay skewers, ulam bendi (charred okra with herbs), and steamed eggplant with sambal and dried shrimp. Mains offer comforting richness, with beef rendang in a deeply spiced curry, accompanied by warm, buttery roti. The cendol sundae, a vibrant dessert of coconut and pandan ice cream, pandan jelly noodles, red bean, and gula melaka syrup, brings the meal to a sweet, nostalgic close.

Restaurant Ki

111 San Pedro St., Los Angeles

💰💰💰💰 | Korean Contemporary

Tucked away in an unassuming location, Restaurant Ki offers an immersive tasting menu where Korean tradition meets global inspiration. The experience begins with refined small bites, like shirako gimbap and crispy octopus in a creamy sauce with gochujang. Playful yet precise, the menu flows from dishes like charred sugar snap peas with trout roe to a luxuriously rich perilla seed pasta topped with winter truffle. Main courses feature deeply flavorful plates such as barbecue roasted squab with foie gras sauce and 45-day dry-aged dairy cow with golden beet jus and Korean bone broth. A delicate mushroom ice cream sandwich provides an intriguing and unexpected finish.

Seline

3110 Main St., Ste. 132, Santa Monica

💰💰💰💰 | Californian, Contemporary

At Seline, Chef Dave Beran delivers an experience that defies expectations, blending sweet and savory flavors in ways that surprise and delight. The tasting menu is a journey through unconventional pairings, such as dry-aged beef tartare served with a savory granola, or roasted leeks accompanied by a eucalyptus foam. Squab is presented in two acts—first as a roasted breast alongside fennel sausage-stuffed leg, then as a bold finale featuring squab liver truffle with a rich strawberry sauce. The highlight? Golden osetra caviar atop hazelnuts with a coffee anglaise, a testament to the chef’s meticulous craftsmanship.

Tomat

6261 W. 87th St., Los Angeles

💰💰💰 | Californian

A farm-driven concept that evolves throughout the day, Tomat shifts into a more refined dining experience come evening. The interior mirrors its fresh approach to ingredients, with earthy tones and warm accents. The menu features vibrant starters such as house-made barbari bread paired with roasted tomato-dusted butter and charred seasonal vegetables over smooth ajo blanco. Main dishes are meant to be shared, with the half Liberty Farms duck—crispy-skinned and enhanced with a pomegranate-walnut mole—stealing the show. End the night with a rich sticky toffee pudding topped with burnt milk gelato and a decadent butterscotch sauce.