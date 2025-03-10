March 11, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Major Storms Set to Soak Los Angeles as Back-To-Back Storm Systems Poised to Hit Area

Heavy Rain, Flooding Risks, Mountain Snow Are on the Way

​Los Angeles is preparing for a series of storms expected to impact the region in the coming week, bringing significant rainfall and cooler temperatures.​

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) Los Angeles/Oxnard office, a moderate to strong winter storm is anticipated to affect Southwest California from Wednesday into Thursday. This system is expected to bring periods of moderate to heavy rain and mountain snow to the area.

Following a calm weekend with warm days and cool nights, the first storm is projected to arrive early in the week, on Monday night. The heaviest precipitation is expected from late Monday into Tuesday. 

A second, more powerful storm is expected to target Southern California by midweek, the NWS states, “A moderate to strong winter storm will likely bring periods of moderate to heavy rain and mountain snow to Southwest California Wednesday into Thursday. Travel may become delayed or hazardous due to the rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds.”

Meteorologist Jason Farhang said, in a social media post, “The weather will start changing later this afternoon at 3 PM as this cut-off low has now fixated its trajectory towards Los Angeles, California later on tonight mostly after 7 PM into Tuesday thunderstorms are starting to develop in the system.”

Potential Impacts

The approaching storms may lead to various weather-related hazards, including:​

  • Urban and Small Stream Flooding: Heavy rainfall could overwhelm drainage systems, leading to localized flooding in urban areas and along small streams.​
  • Mudslides and Debris Flows: Recent burn areas are particularly susceptible to mudslides and debris flows during intense rainfall.​
  • Hazardous Travel Conditions: Mountain regions may experience significant snowfall, resulting in dangerous travel conditions due to snow-covered roads and reduced visibility.​

Residents are advised to take the following precautions:

  • Stay Informed: Regularly monitor updates from local news outlets for the latest information on storm developments.​
  • Prepare for Power Outages: Ensure you have flashlights, batteries, and other essentials in case of power disruptions.​
  • Exercise Caution on Roads: If travel is necessary, be aware of potential road hazards such as flooding, mudslides, and snow in higher elevations.​
  • Secure Outdoor Items: Strong winds may accompany these storms; secure outdoor furniture and other items that could be blown away or damaged.
in News
Related Posts
Photo: YouTube
News

Security Guard Shoots Suspect Who Crashed Car Into L.A. Dispensary

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

Masked Suspect Drove Into a Marijuana Dispensary in Sawtelle  Armed security at a marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles’ Sawtelle neighborhood...

Photo: LA County
News

More Pacific Palisades Residents Join Lawsuit Against L.A. Over City’s Fire Response

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

Residents Expand Legal Action Over City’s Alleged Fire Response Failures Twenty-five additional Pacific Palisades residents have joined a lawsuit against...
News

Family Dispute in Beverly Grove Ends in Tragedy: Police Investigate Disturbing Scene

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

Shocking Incident in a Los Angeles Home Leaves One Family Member Dead It was a case of justifiable homicide when...

Photo Credit: CA Department of Corrections
News

Menendez Brothers Resentencing Challenged by DA, DA Applies The Brakes

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

DA Hochman Announces His Decision Regarding Menendez Brothers Case  The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed a response...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Centaurs & Brentwood Eagles Take the Field: This Week’s High School Sports Matchups

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

Baseball, Softball, Volleyball, Lacrosse, and Soccer: What’s on the Schedule  ​This week, the Culver City Centaurs and Brentwood School Eagles...
News

Executive Function Coaching Practice Opens in Santa Monica 

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

By Susan Payne Forgetful. Unorganized. Distracted. Impulsive. These may be difficult, yet commonly used words to describe yourself, or a...
News

Rifkin Raanan Leads Renowned Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentistry

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

By Susan Payne Subtle differences in training, expertise, technological capabilities and amenities make all the difference when choosing the best...
News

‘All in One’: Mirror Mirror Med Spa Specializes in Skin, Face and Body Treatments

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

One of the top med spas in Los Angeles is at the top for a reason: state-of-the-art, minimally invasive, customized...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Elvis Presley’s, the King of Rock and Roll, Former Beverly Hills Estate Hits the Market for $24.5M

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

The Trousdale Estates Home Offers Stunning City-To-Ocean Views A former Beverly Hills estate once owned by Elvis Presley has hit...

Photo: Facebook
News

LA City Controller’s Report Says L.A. Faces $140M Budget Shortfall as Revenues Decline, Costs Mount

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

Report Warns of Deepening Fiscal Challenges as Revenues Drop, Reserves Dwindle The City of Los Angeles is facing a projected...

Photo: City of Los Angeles, Office of Mayor Karen Bass
News

Disturbing LAHSA Audit Reveals Massive Oversight Failures in LA’s Homeless Programs

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

Court-Ordered Report Finds City Funds Mismanaged, Services Lacking Accountability  A court-ordered independent audit has revealed that homeless programs funded by...

Photo: YouTube
News

Customer Rams SUV Through Inglewood CarMax Showroom, In Horrific Attack

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

Suspect Drove His Vehicle Through the Showroom, Injuring Multiple People The CarMax dealership in Inglewood was the site of a...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Home Sales in Jeopardy: United States Sees Record-Breaking Number of Canceled Deals

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

Over 41,000 Homebuyers Backed Out in January, Highest Cancellation Rate Since 2017 A growing number of U.S. homebuyers are backing...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Disaster Relief Deadlines Extended Financial Aid Available for Small Businesses and Homeowners

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

Grant Opportunities, FEMA Assistance, and Property Tax Relief for Wildfire Survivors LA County and Federal officials have extended the application...

Photo: Facebook
News

Juvenile Arrested in Violent Culver City Carjacking Hours After Crime

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

Suspect Was Identified and Taken Into Custody Within 24 Hours Culver City police arrested a juvenile suspect on March 4...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR