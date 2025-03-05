DOJ to Investigate University of California Over Alleged Antisemitic Work Environment

Federal Probe to Examine Claims of Workplace Discrimination and Hostile Conditions

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched a civil rights investigation into the University of California (UC) system, examining whether the university has allowed a hostile work environment for Jewish faculty and staff, federal officials announced on Wednesday.

The probe, conducted under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, will determine whether UC engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination based on race, religion, and national origin by permitting an antisemitic workplace culture on its campuses and is the fourth such announcement about the subject this week.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi emphasized the DOJ’s commitment to ensuring civil rights protections for Jewish employees at UC institutions. “This Department of Justice will always defend Jewish Americans, protect civil rights, and leverage our resources to eradicate institutional antisemitism in our nation’s universities,” Bondi stated.

Acting Associate Attorney General and DOJ Chief of Staff Chad Mizelle also highlighted concerns over a rise in antisemitism at educational institutions across the country.

“Our country has witnessed a disturbing rise of antisemitism at educational institutions in California and nationwide,” Mizelle said. “The DOJ is committed to upholding Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and protecting Jewish Americans as we investigate this potential pattern of discrimination.”

According to Senior Counsel Leo Terrell, a key member of the Federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, the investigation follows a significant increase in antisemitic incidents at leading universities after the October 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks in Israel.

“The impact upon UC students has been the subject of considerable media attention and multiple federal investigations,” said Terrell, a UCLA alumnus. “But these campuses are also workplaces, and Jewish faculty and staff employed there deserve a working environment free of antisemitic hostility and hate.”

The investigation marks the latest in a series of federal actions targeting antisemitism in academia. Under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the DOJ has the authority to initiate investigations into state and local government employers, including public universities, if there is reason to believe there is a pattern of employment discrimination.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) will collaborate with the DOJ in the investigation. “The EEOC is committed to partnering with the Department of Justice to stamp out the scourge of antisemitism in campus workplaces,” said EEOC Acting Chair Andrea Lucas.