March 6, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

DOJ to Investigate University of California Over Alleged Antisemitic Work Environment

Photo: Official

Federal Probe to Examine Claims of Workplace Discrimination and Hostile Conditions

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched a civil rights investigation into the University of California (UC) system, examining whether the university has allowed a hostile work environment for Jewish faculty and staff, federal officials announced on Wednesday. 

The probe, conducted under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, will determine whether UC engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination based on race, religion, and national origin by permitting an antisemitic workplace culture on its campuses and is the fourth such announcement about the subject this week. 

Attorney General Pamela Bondi emphasized the DOJ’s commitment to ensuring civil rights protections for Jewish employees at UC institutions. “This Department of Justice will always defend Jewish Americans, protect civil rights, and leverage our resources to eradicate institutional antisemitism in our nation’s universities,” Bondi stated.

Acting Associate Attorney General and DOJ Chief of Staff Chad Mizelle also highlighted concerns over a rise in antisemitism at educational institutions across the country.

“Our country has witnessed a disturbing rise of antisemitism at educational institutions in California and nationwide,” Mizelle said. “The DOJ is committed to upholding Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and protecting Jewish Americans as we investigate this potential pattern of discrimination.”

According to Senior Counsel Leo Terrell, a key member of the Federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, the investigation follows a significant increase in antisemitic incidents at leading universities after the October 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks in Israel.

“The impact upon UC students has been the subject of considerable media attention and multiple federal investigations,” said Terrell, a UCLA alumnus. “But these campuses are also workplaces, and Jewish faculty and staff employed there deserve a working environment free of antisemitic hostility and hate.”

The investigation marks the latest in a series of federal actions targeting antisemitism in academia. Under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the DOJ has the authority to initiate investigations into state and local government employers, including public universities, if there is reason to believe there is a pattern of employment discrimination.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) will collaborate with the DOJ in the investigation. “The EEOC is committed to partnering with the Department of Justice to stamp out the scourge of antisemitism in campus workplaces,” said EEOC Acting Chair Andrea Lucas.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Giada De Laurentiis Brings Her Superfood Italian Cooking for Exclusive Book Signing

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Meet the Celebrity Chef and Author Only at Diesel, a Bookstore  On Sunday, March 9th at 3:00 pm, Diesel: A...

Photo: Getty Photos
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Trump’s New Tariffs on Food Imports Expected to Spike Grocery Prices in Southern California

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Fresh Produce Like Avocados, Strawberries, and Tomatoes Could See Immediate Price Hikes Los Angeles area families will likely see an...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

(Video) The Opening of All’Antico Vinaio Firenze Beverly Hills at 419 N. Beverly Drive

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Wonderfully fresh Florentine sandwiches with fresh Italian ingredients. La Paradiso is Mortadella, Stracciatella, Pistachio Cream, Pistachio and the #1 sandwich...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Authentic Vietnamese Bánh Mì Pop-Up Returns to West L.A. for One Day Only

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Tra An Cuisine Brings Incredible Sandwiches to Cardinale du Vin This Weekend   Fans of authentic Vietnamese bánh mì will have...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famed Italian Sandwich Shop all’Antico Vinaio to Open Flagship Location in Beverly Hills

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Legendary Florentine eatery, with its authentic Tuscan Sandwiches, is Expanding All’Antico Vinaio, the internationally acclaimed Florentine sandwich shop, is expanding...

Photo: YouTube
News

Construction Crew Saves Elderly Woman from Violent Attack in Sawtelle

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Workers Rushed to Stop a Naked Man From Assaulting a Woman A 63-year-old woman was violently assaulted in Sawtelle on...
News, Real Estate

L.A. City Council Votes on Chief Kristin Crowley’s Appeal, Two Council Members Break Ranks

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Crowley Pushed Back on Bass’ Claims About the Palisades Fire Response The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to deny...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Series of Storms to Hit Los Angeles Through Mid-March, Wildfire Burn Areas at Risk

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

LA’s National Weather Service Warns of Rain, Potential Thunderstorms, Debris Flows A series of storms is set to impact Los...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

Career Criminal Sentenced for Hate Crime Attack on Asian American Woman in Culver City  

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Man Violently Assaulted Woman Without Provocation, While Shouting Racial Slurs Jesse Allen Lindsey, 38, who was homeless at the time...

Photo: YouTube
News

Former LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley Fights for Reinstatement, Public Comment Open for City Council Meeting

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Make Your Voice Heard During This Crucial Vote to Determine the LAFD’s Future Former Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Chief...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Hosts Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event, Protect Your Vehicle from Theft

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Etching Your Catalytic Converter Can Help Law Enforcement Track Stolen Parts Culver City residents will have the opportunity to protect...
News

Justice Department Backs Synagogue Access Case, Citing Federal Protections Against Intimidation

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

DOJ Has Filed a Statement of Interest in Federal Court for Case at Adas Torah Synagogue. The U.S. Department of...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Mid-City Woman Sentenced to Five Years for $2M COVID-19 Relief Fraud

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Woman Fraudulently Obtained Pandemic Relief Loans, IRS Tax Credits  Casie Hynes, 39, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Hernán...

Photo Credit : The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
News, Real Estate

Newly Engaged Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Buy $35M Beverly Hills Mansion

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

The Couple Purchased the Spanish-Style Estate in an Off-Market Deal Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have taken their relationship to...
News, Video

(Video) How Safely Home Again Helps Age-In-Place at Home and Cuts Risk of Re-Hospitalization

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Go To Safelyhomeagain.com For More Info Go To https://t.co/ZCPyKHj5aq For More Info pic.twitter.com/vCkvcLC6Vo — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) March 3, 2025

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR