Series of Storms to Hit Los Angeles Through Mid-March, Wildfire Burn Areas at Risk

LA’s National Weather Service Warns of Rain, Potential Thunderstorms, Debris Flows

A series of storms is set to impact Los Angeles over the next two weeks, with the first arriving Wednesday and lasting through Friday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The last months of winter are traditionally when Los Angeles gets some of its heaviest and longest-lasting rainfall of the year, usually during one to two weeks.

The system will bring light to moderate rain across Southwest California, with the heaviest rainfall expected Wednesday afternoon and evening in Los Angeles County.

Additionally, thunderstorms are possible Thursday into Thursday night, with the potential for gusty winds, lightning, and small hail. While around an inch of rainfall is expected in Los Angeles, recent wildfire burn areas, including Palisades, Hurst, Kenneth, and Sunset fire zones, face a heightened risk of debris flows and hazardous runoff.

The City of Los Angeles urges residents to take proactive measures, particularly those in wildfire-affected areas:

Prepare your property: The NWS warns of potential minor debris flows in burn areas.

Get sandbags: Residents can pick up free sandbags at local fire stations. Locations are available at emergency.lacity.gov/rain-impacts-and-preparation.

Sign up for emergency alerts: Register at NotifyLA.org to receive real-time updates for your home, work, and school.

Check on neighbors: Ensure community members, especially those in high-risk areas, are aware of the incoming storms and are prepared.

Residents should take extra precautions once the storm arrives:

Avoid areas with runoff from burn scars or debris basins.

Watch for mud and rockslides on roads in burn areas—if travel is necessary, allow extra time and drive cautiously.

Report hazards: Call 911 for life-threatening emergencies. Call 311 to report fallen trees, blocked storm drains, or flooding.



With multiple storms expected through mid-March, officials urge Angelenos to stay informed, take precautions, and avoid unnecessary travel in high-risk areas.