Mardi Gras 2025 Takes Over L.A.’s Original Farmers Market: Live Music, Beignets & Pet Parade Await

Photo: Official

Celebrate With Zydeco Bands, Cajun Cuisine, and the Festive Mutti Gras Pet Parade

The sights, sounds, and flavors of New Orleans will take over the Original Farmers Market in the Fairfax District at Third and Fairfax as it hosts its annual Mardi Gras 2025 celebration from Saturday, March 1, to Sunday, March 2, and on Fat Tuesday, March 4. The festive event will feature live music, traditional Cajun and Creole cuisine, and the beloved Mutti Gras Pet Parade & Costume Contest.

Attendees can enjoy authentic Zydeco and New Orleans brass bands, gumbo, jambalaya, a beignet pop-up tent, and more throughout the weekend, bringing the energy of the Big Easy to Los Angeles.

The Dog Bakery’s annual Mutti Gras Pet Parade & Costume Contest is back! Dress up your pooch & join us on Saturday, March 1, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm for Mardi Gras festivities for the canine set! Prizes will be awarded to the best-dressed King and Queen in Smalll, Medium, and Large categories. Register your pup for free here.  

Mardi Gras Weekend Schedule

Saturday, March 1

  • Mutti Gras Pet Parade & Costume Contest | 12 – 1 p.m. | Plaza
  • Bear Brass Band | 12 – 3 p.m. | Plaza
  • Gumbo Pot Beignet Tent | 12 – 4 p.m. | West Patio
  • LA Love & Leashes Dog Adoption | 12 – 4 p.m. | West Patio
  • Torrénce Brannon & His Everything With Soul Band | 2 – 4 p.m. | Plaza
  • Nervis Bros | 6 – 8 p.m. | West Patio

Sunday, March 2

  • Allumnus Brass Band | 12 – 2:30 p.m. | Strolling Performance
  • Crown Decorating with The Entertainment Group | 12 – 3 p.m. | Plaza
  • Gumbo Pot Beignet Tent | 12 – 4 p.m. | West Patio
  • Brass Brothers Show Band | 2 – 4 p.m. | Plaza
  • Alligator Beach | 5 – 7 p.m. | West Patio
  • Nervis Bros | 6 – 8:30 p.m. | West Patio

Fat Tuesday, March 4

The celebration will continue with a special lineup of live performances and traditional New Orleans-style festivities to mark the official end of the Mardi Gras season.

L.A.’s Own Mardi Gras Tradition

The Original Farmers Market has long been home to one of L.A.’s most vibrant and colorful Mardi Gras celebrations, drawing visitors for its live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and food offerings inspired by Louisiana’s famous cuisine.

The Mutti Gras Pet Parade & Costume Contest on March 1 will showcase costumed pets strutting through the market, competing for prizes. Meanwhile, food lovers can indulge in freshly made beignets, rich gumbo, jambalaya, and other Southern favorites from market vendors.

Admission is free, and guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the full experience.

