Inside the Oscars Governors Ball: Wolfgang Puck’s Exclusive Menu & Signature Cocktails Revealed

Stars Will Indulge in Caviar-Topped “Bougie Tots” and Golden Chocolate Oscars

Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck is once again taking the helm for the Oscars Governors Ball, crafting a menu of gourmet bites and decadent dishes for Hollywood’s biggest night. As nominees and A-list guests, including Demi Moore, Timothée Chalamet, Adrian Brody, and Cynthia Erivo, gather at the annual post-Academy Awards celebration on Sunday, they will be treated to an extravagant dining experience featuring a mix of Puck’s signature classics and new creations.

“The biggest challenge is organizing—it’s all about logistics,” Puck, now in his 31st year overseeing the event. “We want to make sure the food for 1,000 guests is as good as if four people came to Spago or Cut.” To ensure top-tier quality, Puck has assembled a team of 100 chefs and 400 dining staff to serve guests at the star-studded affair, held immediately following the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Before the ceremony begins, attendees will have the option to enjoy light bites inside the Dolby Theatre. Tray-passed hors d’oeuvres will include Spago’s signature spicy tuna tartare, mini Wagyu cheeseburgers, smoked salmon “Oscar” matzo with caviar, cauliflower toast, and mushroom and pea shumai. Keeping in mind the formal attire, Puck ensures that all pre-show snacks are “very simple” and free of heavy sauces.

After the awards are handed out, most attendees will head to the Governors Ball, where Oscar winners can have their statuettes engraved while indulging in a lavish menu. The spread will feature an array of small plates, from Puck’s beloved truffle chicken pot pie—reportedly a favorite of Barbra Streisand—to “bougie tots” with caviar, popcorn shrimp, pad thai, and mac and cheese.

Additional canapés and small plate stations will serve smoked salmon matzoh, Wagyu cheeseburgers, and Puck’s signature pizzas, including BBQ chicken and four-cheese margarita. Miso cod lettuce cups, pea agnolotti pasta, and beef Wellington will also be on the menu.

Adding an international twist, Elliott Grover, culinary director of 45 Park Lane in London, will contribute three British-inspired dishes: classic toad in the hole, fish and chips, and beef Wellington. Grover, who has collaborated with Puck for three years, expressed his excitement about bringing traditional British fare to the event. “I am incredibly honored to be bringing classic British dishes to the event for a third year with Wolfgang, Grover stated. 

No Oscars celebration would be complete without indulgent desserts. Guests will be able to sample an array of sweet treats, including tropical “Kit Kat” bars made with passion fruit and dark chocolate, peach and elderflower marbled macarons, strawberry and vanilla profiterole tarts, and the standout “Oscars Cookies” stamped with the Academy Awards logo.

Those looking for a more interactive experience can build their own ice cream sundaes or try Don Julio-infused chocolate cigars. For a golden touch, a special Oscar Gold Spraying station will allow attendees to pick up chocolate gilded in edible gold.

Meanwhile, award-winning mixologist Charles Joly will lead the drinks program with handcrafted cocktails curated in partnership with Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy. Featured drinks include:

The Class Act – Made with Tequila Don Julio 1942

The Clear Winner – Featuring Tequila Don Julio Reposado

The Thespian – A non-alcoholic alternative

Don Julio expects to serve 12,000 drinks throughout Oscars week, with most orders placed during the Governors Ball. Clarendelle & Domaine Clarence Dillon wines will also return as the official wine sponsors, while Champagne Lallier will make its debut as the event’s official champagne.

Preparing for a feast of this magnitude requires extensive planning. Puck and his team have stocked up on ingredients, including 80 beef filets for beef Wellington, 1,200 truffle chicken pot pies, 1,000 servings of macaroni and cheese, and 3,000 handcrafted chocolate Oscars.

“It’s actually not so weird… They are so hungry, I think they almost eat anything,” Puck joked, noting that very few guests are particularly selective about the menu.

