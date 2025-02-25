February 26, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Measles Exposure Reported at LAX, Public Health Urges Travelers to Check Immunization Status

Photo: Getty Photos

Traveler With Measles Passed Through Lax’s Tom Bradley Terminal on February 19

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed a case of measles in a non-resident infant traveler who was infectious while passing through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), officials announced Tuesday.

The traveler arrived on Korean Air flight KAL11/KE11 at Tom Bradley International Terminal (Terminal B) on February 19. Individuals who were at Terminal B between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. that day may have been exposed to the highly contagious virus.

Health officials, in coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are working to notify passengers assigned to seats that may have been at higher risk of exposure on the flight.

Those who were in Terminal B during the exposure window should check their immunization records. Individuals who are unvaccinated, have never had measles, or are unsure of their vaccination status could be at risk and should be monitored for symptoms between February 26 and March 11, the time frame in which measles symptoms may develop.

Individuals who do not develop symptoms by March 11 are no longer at risk from this exposure.

Measles is a highly contagious airborne virus that spreads when an infected person talks, coughs, or sneezes. The virus can linger in the air and on surfaces for hours after an infected person has left the area. There have been 93 confirmed cases of measles in the United States in 2025, likely due to declining vaccination rates,m but the totals could be higher due to large outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico.   

Symptoms typically develop in stages and may include:

  • High fever (above 101°F)
  • Cough and runny nose
  • Red, watery eyes
  • Rash that begins on the face and spreads down the body (typically appears 3-5 days after other symptoms)

“Measles is a serious respiratory disease that spreads easily, particularly among those who are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “A person can transmit the virus before they show symptoms, and measles can lead to severe complications in young children and vulnerable adults. The best protection is vaccination.”

The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is highly effective, with two doses providing 97% protection against measles. Public health officials urge anyone who is unvaccinated to speak with their healthcare provider about getting immunized.

Health officials recommend the following steps for those who were in the affected area at LAX during the exposure period:

  • Check your vaccination records to confirm protection against measles.
  • If you are pregnant, immunocompromised, or unsure of your immunity, contact your doctor immediately.
  • Monitor for symptoms such as fever and rash for up to 21 days after exposure.
  • If symptoms develop, stay home and call a healthcare provider before visiting a clinic to avoid exposing others.

Most insurance plans cover the MMR vaccine, which is available through primary care providers and pharmacies. Those who are uninsured or underinsured may qualify for free or low-cost immunizations through the Vaccines for Children (VFC) and Vaccines for Adults (VFA) programs.

For more information or to find an immunization clinic, visit ph.lacounty.gov/measles or call 2-1-1.

in News
