February 24, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

(Video) See The View From The Top of Santa Monica’s Pacific Wheel

For Tickets and More Information, Go To Pacpark.com

in News, Video
Related Posts
Photo: LA County
News

Former LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley Breaks Silence After Firing, Calls It an ‘Honor’ to Serve

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

Backlash Grows Over First LGBTQ Fire Chief’s Firing as Officials Demand Answers Former Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley...
News, Real Estate

Britney Spears Former Beverly Hills Estate Hits Market After Stunning Renovation

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

Former Home in the Summit Offers Luxury, Privacy, and Breathtaking Design A newly renovated estate in The Summit, a 24-hour...
News

Governor Newsom Requests $40 Billion in Federal Aid to Begin Recovery From Southern California Fires

February 23, 2025

Read more
February 23, 2025

California Seeks Disaster Funding to Rebuild Communities Devastated by Disaster Gov. Gavin Newsom has requested $40 billion in federal disaster...
News, Real Estate

The Los Angeles Wildfires Have Caused Billions in Real Estate Losses, Displaced Thousands

February 23, 2025

Read more
February 23, 2025

Devastating Fires Destroyed Luxury Homes, Apartments, and Commercial Properties The Palisades and Eaton fires, the two most destructive wildfires to...
Breaking News, News

Breaking News: L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Removes Fire Chief, Appoints Interim Leader

February 21, 2025

Read more
February 21, 2025

Kristin Crowley Removed as Fire Chief; Veteran Firefighter Steps in as Interim Chief Mayor Karen Bass removed Los Angeles Fire...
News, Video

(Video) Rifkin Raanan Dentistry Uses Expertise and Artistry to Give Patients Their Dream Smiles

February 21, 2025

Read more
February 21, 2025

For More Info, Go To https://rodneyraanan.com/ For More Info, Go To https://t.co/2U5MGlpjNZ pic.twitter.com/19rGs0nhNg — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) February 21, 2025

Photo: Gracias Madre
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate National Margarita Day With Specials on the Westside This Saturday

February 20, 2025

Read more
February 20, 2025

Weho, Venice, and Santa Monica Bars Serve Up Creative Margaritas For those looking to shake off the start-of-the-year blues, National...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Arrested After Multiple Assaults at a Local Restaurant

February 20, 2025

Read more
February 20, 2025

Police Say Man Harassed Employees and Jumped the Counter  Culver City Police Department (CCPD) officers arrested a man Monday after...

Photo: Official
Entertainment, Film, News

Oscar Nominee Spotlights at the Academy Museum: Exclusive Screenings & Panels

February 20, 2025

Read more
February 20, 2025

Get an Inside Look at the 2025 Academy Award-Nominated Films With Special Series The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will...

Photo: Culver City Arts Foundation
News

Culver City Book Festival Returns with Star-Studded Panels and Hands-On Activities

February 20, 2025

Read more
February 20, 2025

Award-Winning Authors, Local Presses, and Creative Workshops at Free Literary Event The Culver City Book Festival will return Saturday, Feb....

Photo Credit: NEON
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: The Monkey 

February 20, 2025

Read more
February 20, 2025

By Dolores Quintana Writer and director Osgood Perkins’ follow-up to his acclaimed 2024 film Longlegs is another animal entirely. The...
News, Video

(Video) Crowns and Hops’ Teo Hunter Talks About What Makes Their Beer Special

February 20, 2025

Read more
February 20, 2025

At a pop-up tasting at Hi-Lo Liquor in Culver City, He talks about the beer called The Dopest Hazy IPA,...
News, Video

(Video) Newly Opened Flour Pizzeria in Brentwood

February 20, 2025

Read more
February 20, 2025

The restaurant is reborn after they lost their Pacific Palisades shop in the fire. Flavorful Brooklyn-style pies and slices available...

Photo Credit: YouTube
News

Former NFL Player Chris Kluwe Arrested After Anti-MAGA Protest at City Council Meeting

February 19, 2025

Read more
February 19, 2025

UCLA Graduate, Vikings Punter Was Arrested After Pro-Trans/Anti-Trump Speech Chris Kluwe, a former professional NFL punter with the Vikings and...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica Pier Hosts Locals’ Night with Black History Month Celebration, Drone Show, and Wildfire Relief

February 19, 2025

Read more
February 19, 2025

Enjoy live music, wine tastings, food pop-ups, and a special tribute to Black culture on Feb. 20. The Santa Monica...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR