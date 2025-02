The restaurant is reborn after they lost their Pacific Palisades shop in the fire. Flavorful Brooklyn-style pies and slices available at 11684 San Vicente Blvd in Brentwood.

The restaurant is reborn after they lost their Pacific Palisades shop in the fire. Flavorful Brooklyn-style pies and slices available at 11684 San Vicente Blvd in Brentwood. pic.twitter.com/0ecMJ4AUrA — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) February 20, 2025