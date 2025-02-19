Santa Monica Pier Hosts Locals’ Night with Black History Month Celebration, Drone Show, and Wildfire Relief

Enjoy live music, wine tastings, food pop-ups, and a special tribute to Black culture on Feb. 20.

The Santa Monica Pier will come alive with music, food, and art on Thursday, Feb. 20, as Locals’ Night returns with a special Black History Month celebration. The event, taking place from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., will feature live performances, a photography exhibition, food pop-ups, and a drone show honoring Black culture and achievements.

Offhand Wine Bar, a Black-owned Santa Monica staple, will lead the festivities inside the historic carousel building, offering natural wine tastings alongside Westside Winos. Guests can also enjoy dishes from Kreung Kitchen Cambodian BBQ and Quesadilla Mia. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will benefit Restaurants Care, a nonprofit supporting food and beverage workers impacted by recent wildfires in Los Angeles.

The event, free and open to the public, you must be 21+ to consume alcohol, will feature performances from James Tillman, K. Roosevelt, Connie Carmona, DJ Kaleem, PWC, and The Vinyl Vineyard. Grizzly Entertainment will cap off the night with a drone show, illuminating the sky with imagery celebrating Black history and culture.

Additional attractions include a car show from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., a photography exhibition featuring works by SlauCienega and Vic Brown, and Books & Cookies’ musical storytime for children at 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The Offhand Wine Bar takeover begins at 5 p.m.

Ashley Furniture is sponsoring the event, helping bring the community together for an evening of entertainment and philanthropy.

Tickets are free and available on Eventbrite.