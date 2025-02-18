February 20, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s LA Home Burglarized on Valentine’s Day

Burglary Part of a Growing Trend of High-Profile Crimes in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles home of actress Nicole Kidman and musician Keith Urban was burglarized on Valentine’s Day, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation.

The break-in occurred on Friday and involved ransacking and broken glass, the source said. It remains unclear what, if anything, was stolen from the residence.

Kidman and Urban were not home at the time of the burglary, and sources indicate the couple was not believed to be specifically targeted. It is unclear whether or not this burglary is connected to a series of burglaries committed by a South American theft crew, some of whom were arrested in January. 

The incident is the latest in a series of high-profile burglaries involving celebrity victims. Earlier this month, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) player Olivier Giroud had approximately $500,000 worth of jewelry stolen when his Los Angeles home was burglarized, ESPN reported.

Giroud, France’s all-time leading goal scorer, lost 10 luxury watches in the theft, a source told ESPN. The striker and his family were not home at the time of the incident.

