Melrose Avenue Businesses Forced to Close After Floodwaters Inundate Stores

Heavy Rains Turned Melrose Avenue Into a River, Causing Severe Damage

Heavy rainfall in the Fairfax District caused flooding on Melrose Avenue, with water rushing into storefronts and forcing businesses to close.

Business owners said the flooding, caused by inadequate drainage, has been a recurring issue whenever it rains. Many have called on the city to take action, but they say little has been done to resolve the problem.

Domonick DeLuca, owner of Brooklyn Projects, said nearly six inches of water inundated his store, causing extensive damage.

“My store is destroyed again—nine times in six years,” DeLuca said. “I have $40,000 to $50,000 worth of damage, maybe more. I can’t open up. I’ve got to rip up the floors. It smells in there.”, as quoted by NBC News Los Angeles.

DeLuca blamed blocked storm drains for the flooding, saying debris and trash prevented water from properly draining. Cardboard boxes and other debris were left on the sidewalks after the waters receded.