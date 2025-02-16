February 18, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Deadly Stabbing Outside Popular Santa Monica Bar on Saturday

One Man Killed, Another Injured in Early Morning Attack

The Bungalow, a popular restaurant and bar in Santa Monica, was the site of a stabbing early Saturday morning that left one man dead and another injured, Santa Monica Police Department spokespeople said.

After being notified of the violence, SMPD officers arrived within moments and located two male victims with stab wounds. Santa Monica Fire Department personnel provided medical aid and transported both individuals to a local hospital. One victim, a 31-year-old man from Anaheim, sustained critical injuries and, despite life-saving efforts, later succumbed to his injuries. The second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and remains under medical care., according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Police stated that the incident occurred outside the Fairmont Miramar Hotel at 101 Wilshire Boulevard, where The Bungalow Restaurant and Bar is located. Detectives said the attack appears to have been targeted rather than a random act of violence. There is no known threat to the public, officials said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses to determine what led to the altercation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Hilda Lucero at hilda.lucero@santamonica.gov, Sergeant Shaun Cooney at shaun.cooney@santamonica.gov, or the Santa Monica Police Department Watch Commander at (310) 458-8427.

