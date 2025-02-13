Flash Flood Warning Issued for Burn Areas, LAFD Officer Swept off Road by Debris

Storm Damage Closes Pacific Coast Highway, Officials Urge Caution

Not even members of the LAFD are being spared from the storm’s danger on Thursday. LAFD PIO Eric Scott announced via social media, “ At 5:02 PM on February 13, an LAFD member had his vehicle swept off the road and into the ocean by a large debris flow along Big Rock Road in Malibu. Fortunately, the member was able to exit his vehicle and reach safety with minor injuries. He was transported to a local hospital as a precaution. We ask all residents to avoid driving during the peak of the storm and to exercise extreme caution.”

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the Palisades Fire burn area as heavy rainfall increases the risk of life-threatening debris flows. The warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday. Reports from authorities on social media indicate that flooding started occurring on the 101 and I-5 Freeways in the mid-afternoon.

Officials caution that flash flooding may impact multiple areas, including Malibu, Topanga State Park, Pacific Palisades, Brentwood, Topanga Canyon Road through the Santa Monica Mountains, and Mandeville Canyon. There are select areas that have evacuation orders, but the LAPD will inform people in high-risk homes in person.

A separate flash flood warning has been issued for the Franklin Fire burn scar area in Malibu, particularly along Malibu Canyon and Las Virgenes roads through the Santa Monica Mountains.

Pacific Coast Highway between Chautauqua Boulevard and Carbon Beach Terrace will remain fully closed until at least 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, due to hazardous conditions in the Franklin Fire burn scar area. A rain-induced mud and rock slide closed the highway on Thursday afternoon. A second, smaller mudslide on PCH at Las Flores Canyon had roadway workers trying to push back debris to clear the road.

Cal Trans District 7’s social media account noted, “Only Emergency Responders may access PCH until further notice due to a hard closure of the route.”

Crews were able to clear rocks from the area, but the risk of rock and mudslides remains high amid ongoing storm conditions and potential upcoming thunderstorms.

Additionally, parts of Malibu Canyon Road and other nearby routes have also been closed due to similar safety concerns. Authorities urge drivers to seek alternate routes and monitor updates for reopening timelines.