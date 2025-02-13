February 14, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Flash Flood Warning Issued for Burn Areas, LAFD Officer Swept off Road by Debris

Storm Damage Closes Pacific Coast Highway, Officials Urge Caution

Not even members of the LAFD are being spared from the storm’s danger on Thursday. LAFD PIO Eric Scott announced via social media, “ At 5:02 PM on February 13, an LAFD member had his vehicle swept off the road and into the ocean by a large debris flow along Big Rock Road in Malibu. Fortunately, the member was able to exit his vehicle and reach safety with minor injuries. He was transported to a local hospital as a precaution. We ask all residents to avoid driving during the peak of the storm and to exercise extreme caution.”

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the Palisades Fire burn area as heavy rainfall increases the risk of life-threatening debris flows. The warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday. Reports from authorities on social media indicate that flooding started occurring on the 101 and I-5 Freeways in the mid-afternoon. 

Officials caution that flash flooding may impact multiple areas, including Malibu, Topanga State Park, Pacific Palisades, Brentwood, Topanga Canyon Road through the Santa Monica Mountains, and Mandeville Canyon. There are select areas that have evacuation orders, but the LAPD will inform people in high-risk homes in person. 

A separate flash flood warning has been issued for the Franklin Fire burn scar area in Malibu, particularly along Malibu Canyon and Las Virgenes roads through the Santa Monica Mountains.

Pacific Coast Highway between Chautauqua Boulevard and Carbon Beach Terrace will remain fully closed until at least 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, due to hazardous conditions in the Franklin Fire burn scar area. A rain-induced mud and rock slide closed the highway on Thursday afternoon. A second, smaller mudslide on PCH at Las Flores Canyon had roadway workers trying to push back debris to clear the road. 

Cal Trans District 7’s social media account noted, “Only Emergency Responders may access PCH until further notice due to a hard closure of the route.”

Crews were able to clear rocks from the area, but the risk of rock and mudslides remains high amid ongoing storm conditions and potential upcoming thunderstorms. 

Additionally, parts of Malibu Canyon Road and other nearby routes have also been closed due to similar safety concerns. Authorities urge drivers to seek alternate routes and monitor updates for reopening timelines.

Related Posts
News

UCLA Suspends Pro-Palestinian Student Groups Following Protest at UC Regent’s Home

February 13, 2025

Read more
February 13, 2025

Chancellor Cites Potential Student Code Violations; Student Groups Reject Allegations UCLA has suspended two pro-Palestinian student organizations following a protest...

News

Culver City Police Investigate Disturbing Incident in Culver City Park

February 13, 2025

Read more
February 13, 2025

Police Secure Area as Investigation Unfolds on Thursday Morning The Culver City Police Department received a call around 7:23 a.m....
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Here are Your Last Minute Ideas if You Still Haven’t Planned Your Valentine’s Day Date

February 13, 2025

Read more
February 13, 2025

Luscious Cookies, Delightful Drinks, Full Dinners at Home or In House, We’ve Got Them Okay, maybe you have been a...

Dining, Food & Drink, News

Beloved Baldwin Hills Family-Owned Restaurant Post & Beam to Close After 13 Years

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Community Icon Shuts Doors as Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza Redevelopment  In yet another loss for the Los Angeles culinary community,...
News

Santa Monica Hotel Event Space Offers Affordability, Accessibility

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Elevate Your Events with Versatile Venues and Exceptional Service Coastal stays and eclectic event spaces don’t have to be expensive....

Dining, Food & Drink, News

Flour Pizzeria & Cafe to Bring Brooklyn-Style Pizza to Brentwood This Week

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Family-Owned Favorite from the Palisades to Open on San Vicente  Flour Pizzeria & Cafe, a restaurant from Pacific Palisades run...
News, Video

(Video) The Willows Students Bring a 50-Foot Dragon to Life Through Art and Teamwork

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Kristy Acero, The Willows DK-4th Grade Art teacher, led her students in a large-scale, collaborative project, with each grade creating...

News, Real Estate

ART& 2025: NeueHouse Unveils Inspiring Lineup Celebrating Feminine Leadership

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Four-Day Event in Venice Beach Explores Creativity, Activism, and Cultural Impact NeueHouse has unveiled the schedule for ART& 2025, a...

News

LA Attorney Who Represented Rodney King Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion Scheme

February 11, 2025

Read more
February 11, 2025

Milton C. Grimes Ordered To Serve Time in Prison and Pay Restitution Milton C. Grimes, a longtime Los Angeles attorney,...

Food & Drink, News

Canned Tuna Pulled from Shelves Over Botulism Contamination Risk

February 11, 2025

Read more
February 11, 2025

El Segundo Seafood Company Issues Voluntary Recall Through FDA Tri-Union Seafoods has issued a voluntary recall of certain canned tuna...

News

Powerful Storm to Bring Heavy Rains, Possible Debris Flow to Los Angeles

February 11, 2025

Read more
February 11, 2025

Officials Warn of Risks, Urge Residents to Prepare for Severe Weather A Pacific storm system is expected to bring widespread...
Food & Drink, News

Retailers Impose Egg Purchase Restrictions as Supply Chain Disruptions Cause Concern

February 10, 2025

Read more
February 10, 2025

Egg Limits Are Back – What’s Causing the Shortage? Retailers across the United States, including Costco and Trader Joe’s, have...

News

Donate Blood, Save Lives: Culver City Hosts Valentine’s Week Drive

February 10, 2025

Read more
February 10, 2025

Urgent Need for Donors as Red Cross Faces Critical Blood Shortages As Valentine’s Day approaches, the Culver City Police Department...
News

New Bill Targets Crime in Disaster Zones – Here’s What You Need to Know

February 10, 2025

Read more
February 10, 2025

Lawmakers Push for Tougher Penalties To Protect Vulnerable Communities California lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan bill aimed at cracking down...
News

What about are you protected from future wildfires?

February 9, 2025

Read more
February 9, 2025

Our hearts go out to all those impacted by the recent wildfires and Santa Ana windstorms in Southern California. We...

