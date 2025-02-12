Beloved Baldwin Hills Family-Owned Restaurant Post & Beam to Close After 13 Years

Community Icon Shuts Doors as Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza Redevelopment

In yet another loss for the Los Angeles culinary community, Post & Beam, a beloved neighborhood restaurant in Baldwin Hills, will close its doors on Thursday, Feb. 27, after thirteen years. They will close the restaurant to make way for the long planned redevelopment of Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, the owners announced.

In a heartfelt message to its patrons, the Post & Beam family expressed deep appreciation for the community’s support over the years. “Our hearts will always be tied to this restaurant as we have shared countless memories, laughter, and delicious meals together,” the statement read.

Originally the site of the Golden Bird Restaurant, Post & Beam was established in 2012 by Brad and Linda Johnson, Govind Armstrong, and David Borrego. In 2019, John Cleveland and his wife, Roni Cleveland, took ownership, continuing the tradition of providing a welcoming space for community gatherings.

The announcement acknowledged the special place the restaurant holds in the hearts of locals, having hosted birthdays, graduations, baby showers, and moments of remembrance. It also expressed gratitude for the community’s support through the challenges of the pandemic.

Post & Beam plans to continue serving the community through catering services for special events, with details to be announced soon.

“Our love for and commitment to this community remains strong,” the statement concluded.