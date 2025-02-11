February 12, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Powerful Storm to Bring Heavy Rains, Possible Debris Flow to Los Angeles

Photo: YouTube

Officials Warn of Risks, Urge Residents to Prepare for Severe Weather

A Pacific storm system is expected to bring widespread rainfall and strong winds to the Los Angeles area from Tuesday night through Friday, with the heaviest downpours likely occurring Thursday into Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters warn of a high risk of urban flooding, particularly on roads, burn scar areas from the Palisades Fire, and in parking lots. Rainfall will begin lightly on Wednesday and early Thursday before intensifying Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Gusty winds are also expected, reaching 20 to 40 mph in the valleys and up to 60 mph in the mountains.

To review areas that are in high debris flow risk zones due to the recent burn scars, visit: https://pw.lacounty.gov/explore-public-works/fire-disaster-information/. This includes the following fires: Hurst (San Fernando), Sunset (Hollywood Hills), Kenneth (West Hills), and Palisades (Pacific Palisades and Mandeville Canyon).

Residents are urged to stay safe on the roads by:

 Checking your brakes

 Driving carefully, avoiding flooded areas

 Stay off the roads if possible

Pacific Coast Highway has been closed fully in both directions indefinitely since February 7 in both directions between Chautauqua Boulevard and Carbon Beach Terrace. It is important to note that burn scar areas are already saturated from the previous storm. 

In preparation for the storm, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) is reminding residents that free, ready-to-fill sandbags are available year-round at all neighborhood fire stations. Sand is also provided at select locations, depending on seasonal conditions. Residents can use local soil as an alternative filling material.

The following fire stations have sandbags available for residents’ needs:

  • Baldwin Hills / Crenshaw District – Fire Station 94, 4470 Coliseum Street
  • Bel Air / Beverly Glen (south) – Fire Station 71, 107 South Beverly Glen Boulevard
  • Beverly Crest / Coldwater Canyon – Fire Station 108, 12520 Mulholland Drive
  • Beverly Glen (north) / Benedict Canyon – Fire Station 99, 14145 Mulholland Drive
  • Brentwood / Mandeville Canyon – Fire Station 19, 12229 West Sunset Boulevard
  • Hollywood / Hollywood Hills (west) – Fire Station 41, 1439 North Gardner Avenue
  • Laurel Canyon / Mulholland – Fire Station 97, 8021 Mulholland Drive
  • Palms / Cheviot Hills / Rancho Park – Fire Station 43, 3690 Motor Avenue
  • South Los Angeles / Historic South Central – Fire Station 21, 1192 East 51st Street
  • South Los Angeles / Watts – Fire Station 64, 10811 South Main Street
  • Westchester / LAX Area – Fire Station 5, 8900 South Emerson Avenue

Officials emphasize that sandbags should be used to redirect water and debris flow rather than to block it entirely. Because sandbagging and flood control efforts can be physically demanding, residents are encouraged to follow safety guidelines and consider hiring a licensed contractor for large-scale needs.

LAFD provides up to 25 free sandbags per household but does not offer filling, delivery, installation, or removal services. Additional sandbags and flood prevention supplies can be purchased at home improvement and building supply stores, many of which offer delivery services.

Residents are advised to call their local fire station ahead of time to check supply availability. A full list of sand distribution locations is available on the LAFD website

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) The Willows Students Bring a 50-Foot Dragon to Life Through Art and Teamwork

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Kristy Acero, The Willows DK-4th Grade Art teacher, led her students in a large-scale, collaborative project, with each grade creating...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

ART& 2025: NeueHouse Unveils Inspiring Lineup Celebrating Feminine Leadership

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Four-Day Event in Venice Beach Explores Creativity, Activism, and Cultural Impact NeueHouse has unveiled the schedule for ART& 2025, a...

Photo: Facebook
News

LA Attorney Who Represented Rodney King Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion Scheme

February 11, 2025

Read more
February 11, 2025

Milton C. Grimes Ordered To Serve Time in Prison and Pay Restitution Milton C. Grimes, a longtime Los Angeles attorney,...

Photo: Official
Food & Drink, News

Canned Tuna Pulled from Shelves Over Botulism Contamination Risk

February 11, 2025

Read more
February 11, 2025

El Segundo Seafood Company Issues Voluntary Recall Through FDA Tri-Union Seafoods has issued a voluntary recall of certain canned tuna...
Food & Drink, News

Retailers Impose Egg Purchase Restrictions as Supply Chain Disruptions Cause Concern

February 10, 2025

Read more
February 10, 2025

Egg Limits Are Back – What’s Causing the Shortage? Retailers across the United States, including Costco and Trader Joe’s, have...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Donate Blood, Save Lives: Culver City Hosts Valentine’s Week Drive

February 10, 2025

Read more
February 10, 2025

Urgent Need for Donors as Red Cross Faces Critical Blood Shortages As Valentine’s Day approaches, the Culver City Police Department...
News

New Bill Targets Crime in Disaster Zones – Here’s What You Need to Know

February 10, 2025

Read more
February 10, 2025

Lawmakers Push for Tougher Penalties To Protect Vulnerable Communities California lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan bill aimed at cracking down...
News

What about are you protected from future wildfires?

February 9, 2025

Read more
February 9, 2025

Our hearts go out to all those impacted by the recent wildfires and Santa Ana windstorms in Southern California. We...

Photo: Carolwood Estates
News, Real Estate

Actor Will Arnett Lists Stunning Beverly Hills-Area Home for $22.5 Million

February 9, 2025

Read more
February 9, 2025

Comedy Star’s Modern Farmhouse Features Custom Podcast Studio Actor and comedian Will Arnett is selling his modern farmhouse-style home near...
News

Shore Hotel Remains Sustainability Leader

February 9, 2025

Read more
February 9, 2025

By Susan Payne On track to open its new coastal-inspired restaurant, Shore Hotel has excited new offerings and initiatives this...

Photo: Facebook
News

Worker Injured in HVAC Explosion at Culver City Mall’s Roof

February 9, 2025

Read more
February 9, 2025

Explosion on Mall Rooftop Leaves One Worker Hospitalized A worker sustained severe injuries in a workplace accident at the Culver...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Former Bed Bath & Beyond Near LAX to Be Transformed Into Affordable Housing

February 9, 2025

Read more
February 9, 2025

Eight-Story Development with 333 Apartments Planned in Empty Warehouse Store According to a recent application submitted to the Los Angeles...

Photo: LAHSA
News, Real Estate

Rescheduled 2024 Homeless Count Needs More Volunteers on the Westside

February 9, 2025

Read more
February 9, 2025

Not Enough Volunteers to Successfully Count Unhoused Angelenos This Year With the rescheduled dates for the 2025 Greater Los Angeles...
News

Student Protest Over Immigration Policies Leads to Walkouts Across the Westside

February 7, 2025

Read more
February 7, 2025

Walkout Turns Tense as Counter-Protester Confronts Teen in Video From Venice Students from Santa Monica High School (SAMOHI), Culver City...
News

Open Arms Art Show Runs Through Mar. 22 in Burbank

February 6, 2025

Read more
February 6, 2025

Opening Exhibition Saturday Feb. 8 from 12 to 8p.m. More than an art show, the Open Arms Exhibition is an...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR