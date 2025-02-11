Canned Tuna Pulled from Shelves Over Botulism Contamination Risk

El Segundo Seafood Company Issues Voluntary Recall Through FDA

Tri-Union Seafoods has issued a voluntary recall of certain canned tuna products sold in California due to a packaging defect that may compromise the product’s seal, potentially leading to contamination.

The recall follows a notification from the company’s supplier that some “easy open” pull-tab lids may have a manufacturing defect, increasing the risk of leaks or contamination with Clostridium botulinum, a bacteria that can cause a potentially fatal form of food poisoning. Consumers are advised not to consume the recalled products, even if they appear normal, and to seek medical attention if they feel unwell. No illnesses related to the recalled products have been reported.

The recall includes:

Genova 5 oz. Cans – Sold at Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in California

Consumers should check the can codes, Best if Used By dates, and UPC numbers printed on the bottom of the cans to determine if their product is part of the recall. You can find the list on the FDA website by clicking here.

Customers who have purchased the recalled tuna cans are encouraged to return them to the retailer for a full refund, dispose of them safely, or contact Tri-Union Seafoods for a retrieval kit and a coupon for a replacement product.

Botulism can cause symptoms that include difficulty swallowing, muscle weakness, double vision, drooping eyelids, blurry vision, slurred speech, difficulty breathing, and difficulty moving the eyes. Symptoms of foodborne botulism may also include vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, and diarrhea.

For more information or to request a replacement, consumers can contact Tri-Union Seafoods at support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com or call 833-374-0171, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.

The recall only affects specific products with the identified defect and does not impact any other Tri-Union Seafoods items.