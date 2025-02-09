Actor Will Arnett Lists Stunning Beverly Hills-Area Home for $22.5 Million

Comedy Star’s Modern Farmhouse Features Custom Podcast Studio

Actor and comedian Will Arnett is selling his modern farmhouse-style home near Benedict Canyon for $22.5 million three years after purchasing the property for $16.4 million. The home, located just outside Beverly Hills and near Jeff Bezos’s $165 million estate, features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms across 10,300 square feet of living space.

The property, secured by gates and a 25-foot exposed brick entry wall, sits on nearly half an acre. It boasts a sleek two-tone bleached wood and brick exterior, a three-car garage, and a cobblestone motor court. Inside, the home is designed with high-beamed ceilings, steel-framed windows, and wood and brick accent walls. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors create seamless indoor-outdoor living.

A standout feature of the residence is a professional sound booth customized for Arnett’s voice-over and podcast work. The home is listed with Richard Ehrlich of Carolwood Estates.

Arnett, known for roles in Arrested Development and BoJack Horseman, previously sold a custom-designed mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $7.85 million in 2021.

The Beverly Hills luxury real estate market has seen increased demand, particularly following recent wildfires. In the fourth quarter of 2024, sales of single-family homes in Beverly Hills rose by 70.4% compared to the same period in 2023, with the median sale price increasing by 21.1%.