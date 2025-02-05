February 6, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Matū Kai Brings Its Signature Wagyu and Famous Cheesesteak to Brentwood

Photo Credit: Matū Instagram

Team Behind Beverly Hills’ Acclaimed Matū Is Opening a Second Location

One of Beverly Hills’s newest and most popular restaurants, known for its astonishingly delicious cheesesteak sandwich, Matū, is opening a second location in Brentwood. Matū Kai is that new location that will grace the space at 11777 San Vicente Boulevard, which is very exciting news. 

The menu at Matū Kai will specialize in 100% grass-fed Wagyu from First Light Farms, offering dishes such as ribeye ragu with hand-torn pasta, harissa-spiced brochettes, and tenderloin satay with crying tiger sauce. Meanwhile, Matū’s Beverly Hills location is adding new non-meat options, including grilled octopus and a twice-baked potato topped with Kaluga caviar.

“Matū Kai is, in many ways, Matū’s twin—they share the same DNA—but just like twins, they are not exactly the same,” co-founder Jerry A. Greenberg said. “At Matū, we’ve explored cooking techniques from around the world to complement our core steak offerings. The addition of Kai gives us more space to push that creativity while keeping each restaurant’s menu distinct.”

Matū Kai will take reservations for its dining room but also accommodate walk-ins. The bar will operate on a first-come, first-served basis and, this is great news, will serve Cheesesteaks by Matū for both dine-in and takeout during lunch.

In the Māori language, “Matū” means essence or richness, while “Kai” translates to eat or devour.

Greenberg, an owner of First Light Farms for more than five years, recently invested in Ngaruru, a farm within the First Light collective that refines the process of raising highly marbled, 100% grass-fed beef.

Matū Kai will continue the philosophy behind Matū, emphasizing trust in its sourcing, humane animal treatment, and the regenerative farming practices used in New Zealand.

“First Light Farms beef stands out for its taste and how it makes you feel,” co-founder Scott Linder said. “It doesn’t need dry aging, marinades, or sauces to be delicious. The beef has a depth and complexity of flavor that only comes from cattle raised on open pastures with a diverse, natural diet. It’s completely different from beef, which is only fed corn. That’s why our Wagyu only needs salt, pepper, and heat—just the way it should be.”

Matū Kai will open in a redesigned space formerly occupied by a bank, with architecture by Robert Tsurimoto Kirsten of A-RTK. The restaurant will feature solid walnut, bronze, blackened steel, and brick finishes. A tree-lined dining room will open fully to the patio, while large glass windows will provide an open view into the kitchen. The space will also include a private dining room and a bronze-clad bar with lounge seating.

