Influencer Florence Mirsky Responds After Her Racist Rant Is Caught in Video Footage

Photo: Instagram

Viral Footage Shows Mirsky Using Slurs and Berating Valet Workers in Beverly Hills

Influencer and cannabis entrepreneur Florence Mirsky, who is also the former girlfriend of hip-hop producer Scott Storch, issued a public apology following widespread criticism over a viral video in which she used racial slurs during an altercation with valet workers in Beverly Hills at a lot near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Beverly Drive. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFa48h0RLx5

The footage, which quickly spread online, shows Mirsky making racially charged comments and berating the workers. At one point, she can be heard making inflammatory remarks, calling the valet “a w*tback” and then making reference to President Donald Trump, saying Trump was “doing good things.” and spitting out an accusation that “ you guys rape and kill people.” 

It is unclear if the valets working at the parking lot are actually Latino since they seem to be speaking a language other than Spanish. 

She also threw a $100 bill at one of the employees, demanding that they give her her change and “s*ck d*ick” and then said,  “I’m rich, and you’re poor.” One valet responded, “You are poor of soul.”

As the exchange escalated, Mirsky attempted to slap a phone out of a worker’s hand after noticing she was being recorded from multiple angles. In response to the backlash, Mirsky posted a response on Instagram that she was “so wrong” and should have handled the situation differently. She claimed her reaction stemmed from past trauma and alleged that one of the valet workers had groped her, but the available video footage did not show such an incident.

After several attempts at an apology, which included going back to the valet stand and aggressively demanding an apology, Mirsky admitted in a video interview that the valet never touched her and that she had made the accusation because “she was frantic and didn’t know what to do.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFfr1eWRnuK/ 

Mirsky appears to have deleted or disabled her Instagram account, and her ex and the father of their child, Scott Storch, told TMZ that “he wants nothing to do with the hateful stuff she went viral for spewing” and that he doesn’t have a racist bone in his body.

