CCPD Seek Public’s Help in Finding Missing Elderly Man with Dementia Last Seen in Culver City

Resident Last Seen on Washington Boulevard, Public Urged to Report Any Sightings

Culver City’s Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Carl Kinsey, a 90-year-old man last seen Wednesday morning in Culver City.

Kinsey was spotted around 9:10 a.m. walking westbound on Washington Boulevard near McLaughlin Avenue, according to the Culver City Police Department.

He is described as a Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, blue jeans, and a black beanie. He was carrying a green bag containing personal items.

Kinsey has dementia and is familiar with the Culver City area, police said. He is known to frequent Trader Joe’s and Sprouts near the Westfield Culver City shopping center.

Anyone with information on Kinsey’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Culver City Police Department at (310) 253-6202.