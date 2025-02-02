Goop Owner Gwyneth Paltrow Takes a Loss on Brentwood Mansion, Sells for $22 Million

Oscar-Winning Actress Originally Listed the Estate for Nearly $30 Million in May

Actress and wellness entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow has sold her Brentwood estate for $22 million, eight months after initially listing the property for nearly $30 million, The Wall Street Journal reported. It is a mid-century home built in 1950 with an all-white interior and outfitted with a climate-controlled wine cellar, a movie theatre, a gym, an office, and a large guest house with high ceilings and wood walls.

The 8,000-square-foot home in Mandeville Canyon was originally listed for $29.99 million in May. The neighborhood has seen increased interest from buyers, particularly those displaced by the recent Palisades Fire, according to The Journal.

Paltrow purchased the property in 2012 with then-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, two years before their widely publicized “conscious uncoupling.” The couple added two separate guest quarters when they renovated the home between 2012 and 2014.

Paltrow retained ownership of the home following their divorce and continued to live there after marrying television producer Brad Falchuk in 2018. She put the mansion up for sale after her last child graduated from high school.