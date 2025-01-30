Quake Strong Steps Up to Help Rebuild Los Angeles

The recent wildfires in greater Los Angeles have left a devastating mark, claiming lives and destroying entire neighborhoods.

For more than 180,000 residents forced to evacuate, the loss is unprecedented. Amid the communitywide the heartbreak, Quake Strong, Inc., a construction and investment firm, has stepped forward to help rebuild.

The company’s principals — Paul Kalt, Michael Bitton, and Jason Green —bring more than 100 years of combined Southern California construction experience to the table. Through this devastation, Quake Strong’s mission is clear: to help restore what’s been lost and provide a fresh start for their community.

“We have very deep roots in this community, and it’s horrible to see so many families lose everything,” said Green. “But we’re in a great position to help. From design plans and permits to construction, we can handle all of it, which will be especially important for those who don’t know where to start after a disaster like this.”

A Full-Service Rebuilding Partner

Quake Strongspecializes in high-end custom home builds, multi-family properties, and beachfront developments. The company’s approach is comprehensive while managing every detail of the rebuilding process, including navigating complex city regulations, obtaining permits, and even coordinating with the California Coastal Commission for affected properties. Quake Strong is well suited to guide homeowners through the often daunting process of working through insurance claims.

“Insurance companies have their own processes, which can sometimes leave homeowners feeling unsure about what they’re entitled to,” explained Bitton. “I went through this myself after the 1994 Northridge earthquake. That’s why we have private adjusters on our team—to advocate for homeowners and help them get the support they need.”

The Road Ahead

Rebuilding after a disaster of this scale is never quick. Under normal circumstances, a full rebuild might take 18 months to two years with all the complex building requirements and special clearances. However, natural disasters often lead to expedited permitting and zoning approvals.

“We’ve seen cities fast-track the approval process to help communities recover,” saidKalt. “That said, there are still hurdles, especially for those juggling work, family, and rebuilding their lives. Our goal is to make this as seamless as possible, so homeowners don’t have to stress about the details.”

For properties under the jurisdiction of the California Coastal Commission, like most homes in the Pacific Palisades, Quake Strong’s experience in navigating these nuanced regulations will be invaluable.

“It’s a little more complicated, but we know the system well and have worked on these types of projects before,” Kalt added. “We’re ready to help rebuild the city we love.”

A Commitment to Community

Quake Strongisn’t just about construction— it’s about community. The partners emphasize their commitment to standing by homeowners from start to finish, providing complete solutions to rebuilding, every step of the way.

“Rebuilding is more than just construction; it’s about giving people hope and helping them move forward,” said Bitton. “We’re honored to be a part of that.”

To learn more about Quake Strong, Inc., or to connect with their team, visit QuakeStrong.com.