Culver City Approves 95-Unit Affordable Housing Project to Combat Homelessness

Jubilo Village to Provide Permanent Supportive Housing and Family Units

Culver City is moving forward with plans to build a 95-unit affordable housing development, following the unanimous approval of a joint application by the City Council. The project, dubbed Jubilo Village, will be developed in partnership with the Community Corporation of Santa Monica and aims to secure $22.96 million in grant funding through the California Department of Housing and Community Development’s (HCD) Homekey+ program.

Jubilo Village will be constructed at 4460-4464 Sepulveda Boulevard and will include 95 units of affordable housing. Of these, 43 units will provide Permanent Supportive Housing for individuals experiencing homelessness, 50 units will be designated as general affordable housing, and two units will be set aside for on-site property management.

The grant funding from Homekey+ will apply exclusively to the 43 supportive housing units, while additional funding sources will be sought to finance the remaining units.

The development will feature various amenities, including property and case management offices, a community room with a fully equipped kitchen, bicycle storage, a children’s play area, and a quiet garden space. Supportive services for residents will be provided by Upward Bound House, a local emergency shelter specializing in aiding homeless children and families.

Jubilo Village will be constructed in collaboration with Culver Palms United Methodist Church, which owns the property. The project will include a mixed-use element on the church property and will be Culver City’s largest 100% affordable housing development to date. This marks the city’s first such project in over a decade since the completion of Tilden Terrace on Washington Boulevard in 2013.

The City has already committed $5 million in loans and grants to the project. Additionally, the City Council will revisit the potential of contributing $16 million in the next fiscal year during mid-year budget discussions.