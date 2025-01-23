Governor Newsom Signs $2.5 Billion Emergency Disaster Relief Bill to Aid Los Angeles County After Fire

Funding Will Expedite Rebuilding, Support Schools, Protect Residents From Price Gouging

Governor Gavin Newsom joined local and state leaders near the fire-ravaged community of Altadena on Thursday to sign legislation providing more than $2.5 billion in disaster relief funding. The aid aims to expedite recovery efforts following the devastating Los Angeles hurricane-force firestorm and to support impacted residents, businesses, and schools.

The legislation, introduced in a special session as ABx1-4 by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) and SBx1-3 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), allocates funding for emergency response, rebuilding efforts, and restoring fire-damaged school facilities.

“Thanks to our partners in the legislature, we’re providing over $2.5 billion in immediate relief—expediting initial firestorm response and recovery efforts,” Newsom said. “Unlike MAGA Republicans in Washington, who talk about delaying relief for political purposes, California is supporting our people with no strings attached. Together, we’ll rebuild Los Angeles.”

The $2.5 billion package includes:

Emergency Response: Covering evacuation efforts, sheltering survivors, debris removal, hazard assessments, and other critical response measures.

Rebuilding: $4 million allocated to help local governments expedite planning and building approvals for homes and businesses.

Education Recovery: $1 million to rebuild fire-damaged schools, including support for the Los Angeles Unified School District, Pasadena Unified School District, and affected charter schools.

Senate President Pro Tempore Mike McGuire praised the rapid response, calling the funding a “down payment” on long-term recovery. “This $2.5 billion is a clear commitment that we’ve got your back, L.A.,” McGuire said.

In addition to the legislation, Newsom has issued a series of executive orders to protect and assist those affected by the firestorm, including:

Tax Relief: Extending tax filing deadlines for Los Angeles County residents and businesses.

Streamlined Rebuilding: Suspending certain permitting and review requirements to accelerate construction.

Temporary Housing: Fast-tracking temporary shelter solutions and prohibiting eviction of tenants sharing space with displaced survivors.

Debris Removal and Flood Mitigation: Mobilizing hazmat crews and bolstering efforts to prevent mudslides and flooding in burned areas.

Price Gouging Protections: Expanding restrictions on illegal price hikes for rent, hotels, construction materials, and services.

Newsom also issued orders to protect survivors from predatory real estate speculators and to expedite the return of displaced students to classrooms.

Senator Ben Allen, (D-Pacific Palisades), celebrated the passage of the bills, saying “The long road to recovery is just beginning, and these bills are a couple of important first steps to usher us along the path. Relief from these devastating fires is going to require a holistic approach, which will incorporate not just a massive financial undertaking, but a strong policy that ensures the best interests of victims and survivors are upheld through the rebuilding process as well. I am grateful to see this starting to come together, and am eager to see the money start flowing as quickly as possible to this community in dire need.”