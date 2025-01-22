January 23, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

James Beard Foundation Reveals 2025 Award Semifinalists, Including Los Angeles Culinary Stars

Photo Credit: Instagram Evil Cooks

Celebrating 35 Years of Excellence, This Year’s Awards Honors Top Chefs, Restaurants, and Bakers.

The James Beard Foundation has announced the semifinalists for the 2025 Restaurant and Chef Awards, presented by Capital One. Winners will be revealed during a ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on Monday, June 16, following the announcement of nominees on Wednesday, April 2.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the James Beard Awards, widely regarded as one of the most prestigious honors in the culinary and food media industries. The awards celebrate exceptional talent while highlighting a commitment to equity, sustainability, and fostering a thriving culinary culture.

The Restaurant and Chef Awards, established in 1990 and first presented in 1991, honor excellence across the dining spectrum, from fine dining to casual eateries. For 2025, semifinalists are being recognized across 25 categories, reflecting the evolving landscape of independent restaurants.

In celebration of the Awards’ milestone anniversary, three new categories have been introduced to acknowledge achievements in beverages: Best New Bar, Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service, and Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service. While Los Angeles doesn’t have entries in every category, we have a large selection of chefs, seven, in the Best Chef: California category. 

Here are the semi-finalists for the Restaurant and Chef Awards from Los Angeles:

Best Chef: California:

Evan Algorri, Etra, Los Angeles, CA

Danielle Duran Zecca, Amiga Amore, Los Angeles, CA

Elvia Garcia and Alex Garcia, Evil Cooks, Los Angeles, CA

Melissa López, Barra Santos, Los Angeles, CA

Charles Namba, Camélia, Los Angeles, CA

Kwang Uh, Baroo, Los Angeles, CA

Jon Yao, Kato, Los Angeles, CA

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker:

Nicole Rucker, Fat + Flour, Los Angeles, CA 

Outstanding Chef presented by Hilton:

Gilberto Cetina, Holbox, Los Angeles, CA

Emerging Chef presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water:

Jesus “Chuy” Cervantes, Damian, Los Angeles, CA

Best New Restaurant:

Bridgetown Roti, Los Angeles, CA

Outstanding Bakery:

Gusto Bread, Long Beach, CA

Outstanding Restaurant presented by Acqua Panna® Natural Spring Water:

Pasjoli, Santa Monica, CA 

Outstanding Hospitality presented by American Airlines:

République, Los Angeles, CA

Outstanding Bar:

Thunderbolt, Los Angeles, CA

Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service:

Tobin Shea, Redbird, Los Angeles, CA

