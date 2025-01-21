January 22, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Deadlines Extended for Personal and Business Taxes for Wildfire-Affected Residents of LA County, City

Photo: Getty Photos

Mayor Bass announces New Deadline, State and Federal Extensions Even Longer

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced that the deadline to file City business taxes has been extended for businesses directly impacted by the wildfires. The due date for those businesses impacted has been extended from February 28, 2025, to April 14, 2025. Additional information from The Office of Finance is available at finance.lacity.gov

“I am extending the deadline for businesses impacted by the firestorm to file their City business taxes – it’s the right thing to do,” said Mayor Bass. “I have always said that City Hall should be an advocate for businesses – not a barrier – that’s how we will move forward through recovery.” 

This follows the extension of personal and business tax deadlines by The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the California Franchise Tax Board that were announced last week. Individuals and businesses in parts of California impacted by wildfires and straight-line winds beginning Jan. 7, 2025, will receive tax relief, including an extended deadline to file federal tax returns and make payments until Oct. 15, 2025.

The relief follows a disaster declaration by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), covering Los Angeles County. Under this declaration, the IRS can extend filing and payment deadlines for taxpayers in the affected areas.

  • Extended Deadlines: Deadlines for tax returns and payments originally due between Jan. 7, 2025, and Oct. 15, 2025, are postponed to Oct. 15, 2025.
  • Individual Filers: This includes the 2024 individual income tax returns and payments normally due on April 15, 2025.
  • Estimated Tax Payments: Relief applies to estimated tax payments due on Jan. 15, April 15, June 16, and Sept. 15, 2025.
  • Business Filers: Affected businesses have until Oct. 15, 2025, to file quarterly payroll and excise tax returns, as well as calendar-year partnership, S corporation, corporation, fiduciary, and tax-exempt organization returns typically due between Jan. 7 and Oct. 15, 2025.
  • Penalty Abatement: Payroll and excise tax deposits due between Jan. 7 and Jan. 22, 2025, will not incur penalties if made by Jan. 22.

The IRS will automatically apply relief to taxpayers identified in the disaster area. Those who live or operate businesses outside the declared area but are affected by the disaster can call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request assistance.

Taxpayers receiving late filing or payment penalty notices for due dates within the postponement period should contact the IRS using the number on their notice to request penalty abatement.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Free Bike Safety Workshop and Pizza Party Rolls Into Culver City on January 26

January 21, 2025

Read more
January 21, 2025

Learn Bike Safety Basics, Enjoy a Group Ride, and Celebrate With Pizza Culver City residents are invited to join Walk...

Photo: LA County
News

Palisades Fire Containment Reaches 63% as Repopulation Continues in Fire Zones

January 21, 2025

Read more
January 21, 2025

Select Areas Now Open to Residents Only as Evacuation Orders Are Eased The Palisades Fire has reached 23,713 acres with...

Photo: GoFundMe
News, Real Estate

Widow of Fallen Culver City Police Department Officer Loses Home in Palisades Fire

January 20, 2025

Read more
January 20, 2025

Melody Massey, Who Lost Her Husband in the Line of Duty, Faces New Hardship The Culver City Police Department has...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Governor Newsom Expands Tenant Protections for Firestorm Survivors

January 20, 2025

Read more
January 20, 2025

Eviction Safeguards Offered for Tenants Sheltering Displaced Individuals Governor Gavin Newsom has issued an executive order extending eviction protections to...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Crypto ‘Godfather’ and LASD Deputy Admit to Civil Rights Abuses in Federal Case

January 20, 2025

Read more
January 20, 2025

The Duo Face Decades in Prison for Conspiracy, Extortion, and Tax Fraud A cryptocurrency entrepreneur and a Los Angeles County...

Photo: LASD
News

Two Arrested By LASD for Impersonating Firefighters in Palisades Fire Zone

January 20, 2025

Read more
January 20, 2025

Suspects Detained After Attempting to Access Evacuation Areas Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau investigators announced the arrest of...

Photo: Facebook
News

West Hollywood Art Collector Loses Iconic Warhol and Haring Pieces in Pacific Palisades Fire

January 19, 2025

Read more
January 19, 2025

Fire Destroys Over 200 Artworks Worth Millions, like Warhol’s ‘Myths’ and Haring’s ‘Totem’ West Hollywood art collector Ron Rivlin has...
News

Windblown Dust and Ash Advisory Issued for Los Angeles County Amid Strong Santa Ana Windstorm

January 19, 2025

Read more
January 19, 2025

Public Health Warns of Poor Air Quality, Health Risks as Winds Stir Pollutants From Burn Scars The Los Angeles County...
News, Real Estate

Red Flag Warning: Santa Ana Winds and Extreme Fire Danger Again Predicted This Week

January 19, 2025

Read more
January 19, 2025

Winds Up to 100 MPH Expected; Residents Urged to Prepare for Critical Fire Weather  The National Weather Service has issued...

Photo: The Hammer
News

LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund Launches with $12M to Support Artists Impacted by Wildfires

January 17, 2025

Read more
January 17, 2025

Getty Trust, Philanthropists Unite to Aid Artists, Arts Workers, Devastated by Los Angeles Fires. A coalition of arts organizations and...
News

LADWP Refutes Fire Hydrant Misinformation During Palisades Fire’s Unprecedented Demand for Water

January 16, 2025

Read more
January 16, 2025

Utility Addresses Online Claims, Confirms Water Systems Remained Operational The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP)  is seeking...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Postpones Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration To Next Month

January 16, 2025

Read more
January 16, 2025

Event Will Honor Dr. King’s Legacy With Live Entertainment and Exhibits After a January postponement, the Dr. Martin Luther King...

Photo: SMPD
News

Santa Monica Police Seek Inglewood-Based Suspect in Fatal Shooting

January 16, 2025

Read more
January 16, 2025

Fabian Mendez, Considered Armed and Dangerous, Remains at Large The Santa Monica Police Department has an update on the case...

Photo: Instagram Dulan’s on Crenshaw
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA Restaurants Step Up: Feeding First Responders, Evacuees, and Communities in Need

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

From Free Meals To Fundraising Campaigns, Local Eateries Are Supporting Wildfire Relief  Many restaurants all over the city are doing...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Los Angeles Restaurants Rally to Feed Fire Victims, First Responders—Now They Need Your Support

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

Amid Tragedy, Local Restaurants Are Serving the Community While Facing Empty Seats By Dolores Quintana The city of Los Angeles...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR