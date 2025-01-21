Deadlines Extended for Personal and Business Taxes for Wildfire-Affected Residents of LA County, City

Mayor Bass announces New Deadline, State and Federal Extensions Even Longer

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced that the deadline to file City business taxes has been extended for businesses directly impacted by the wildfires. The due date for those businesses impacted has been extended from February 28, 2025, to April 14, 2025. Additional information from The Office of Finance is available at finance.lacity.gov.

“I am extending the deadline for businesses impacted by the firestorm to file their City business taxes – it’s the right thing to do,” said Mayor Bass. “I have always said that City Hall should be an advocate for businesses – not a barrier – that’s how we will move forward through recovery.”

This follows the extension of personal and business tax deadlines by The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the California Franchise Tax Board that were announced last week. Individuals and businesses in parts of California impacted by wildfires and straight-line winds beginning Jan. 7, 2025, will receive tax relief, including an extended deadline to file federal tax returns and make payments until Oct. 15, 2025.

The relief follows a disaster declaration by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), covering Los Angeles County. Under this declaration, the IRS can extend filing and payment deadlines for taxpayers in the affected areas.

Extended Deadlines: Deadlines for tax returns and payments originally due between Jan. 7, 2025, and Oct. 15, 2025, are postponed to Oct. 15, 2025.

Individual Filers: This includes the 2024 individual income tax returns and payments normally due on April 15, 2025.

Estimated Tax Payments: Relief applies to estimated tax payments due on Jan. 15, April 15, June 16, and Sept. 15, 2025.

Business Filers: Affected businesses have until Oct. 15, 2025, to file quarterly payroll and excise tax returns, as well as calendar-year partnership, S corporation, corporation, fiduciary, and tax-exempt organization returns typically due between Jan. 7 and Oct. 15, 2025.

Penalty Abatement: Payroll and excise tax deposits due between Jan. 7 and Jan. 22, 2025, will not incur penalties if made by Jan. 22.

The IRS will automatically apply relief to taxpayers identified in the disaster area. Those who live or operate businesses outside the declared area but are affected by the disaster can call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request assistance.

Taxpayers receiving late filing or payment penalty notices for due dates within the postponement period should contact the IRS using the number on their notice to request penalty abatement.