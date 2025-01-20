Widow of Fallen Culver City Police Department Officer Loses Home in Palisades Fire

Melody Massey, Who Lost Her Husband in the Line of Duty, Faces New Hardship

The Culver City Police Department has announced that Melody Massey, widow of fallen officer Lieutenant Curt Massey, has lost her home in the devastating Palisades Fire.

In a statement shared on social media, the department expressed heartbreak over the tragedy. “A member of our family has once again been touched by tragedy,” the post read.

Lieutenant Massey was killed in the line of duty on January 28, 2009, in a head-on automobile collision caused by a vehicle traveling the wrong way. At the time, Melody Massey was left to raise their three young children alone, grappling with the profound loss of her husband.

Now, nearly 15 years later, Melody faces another devastating chapter. The wildfire has left her family without a home, prompting the Culver City Police Department to call on the community for support. “We invite our community to join us in rallying around the Massey family during this difficult time,” the department said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help the family rebuild and regain stability. The department encouraged donations and sharing the fundraiser to amplify support for the Masseys.

For more information or to donate, visit: https://gofund.me/44b6b01b.