LA Restaurants Step Up: Feeding First Responders, Evacuees, and Communities in Need

From Free Meals To Fundraising Campaigns, Local Eateries Are Supporting Wildfire Relief

Many restaurants all over the city are doing their best to feed our first responders and evacuees, the first responders who risk their lives and toil every day to keep us all safe and the evacuees who have been torn from their homes and don’t know what the future holds for them and their families. Many restaurants have thrown their doors open for people who need to charge their phones, or just need a place to rest and recharge.

Some restaurants are doing fundraising:

Los Angeles-style fried chicken spot Go Go Bird and sister company, Go Go Gyoza are donating 100% of proceeds from sales of jarred chili oil to the GoFundMe campaign, Wildfire Relief Fund 2025.

The Wildfire Relief Fund 2025 is supporting relief and recovery efforts related to the wildfires burning in L.A. County by sending emergency relief grants of $1,000 each to individuals who have lost homes, loved ones, and property due to the Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst fires.

Chili oil may be purchased at Go Go Bird’s Culver City location.

Dulan’s on Crenshaw and Hotville Chicken’s truck are serving hot meals for World Central Kitchen in Altadena.

Some are offering free meals to first responders and evacuees. Please check with the individual restaurant for details, some are also delivering meals to fire stations:

Alfalfa in Santa Monica and Larchmont

Arth Bar & Kitchen (Culver City)

B&T’s Deli (Santa Monica)

Bar Etoile

Bravo Toast (West Hollywood)

Coucou in Venice and West Hollywood

Crustacean Beverly Hills

Danny Boy’s Famous Original (Westwood)

Eataly

Fat Sal’s Deli (free meals for first responders at their locations in Culver City, Venice, Encino, Westwood, and Hollywood)

Harold’s Chicken (Culver City)

Heavy Handed (Santa Monica)

The Hideaway (Beverly Hills)

Highly Likely (West Adams)

House of Mandi (Westwood)

La Sorted’s (DTLA)

Lawry’s the Prime Rib (Beverly Hills)

Love Hour (Koreatown)

Marea (Beverly Hills)

Mayura (Culver City)

My 2 Cents

Ospi (Brentwood, Venice)

Osteria La Buca (Larchmont)

Pasjoli (Santa Monica)

Planta Cocina (Marina del Rey + Brentwood)

Roberta’s Pizza (Culver City)

Saltie Girl (West Hollywood)

Sidecar Donuts

Sunday Gravy

Tatsu Ramen (Sawtelle, Melrose)

Tomat (Westchester)

Uchi (West Hollywood)