WeHo Deputies Detain Suspected Looting Suspect Posing as Firefighter Near Getty Villa

Deputies Apprehend Man Dressed in Firefighter Gear Without Proper Identification

West Hollywood Sheriff’s deputies detained a potential looting suspect impersonating a firefighter near the Pacific Coast Highway and Coastline Drive during the Palisades Fire evacuation on Saturday, January 11.

Deputies Mazariego and Herrera, stationed at a fixed post in the area, were alerted by a Getty Villa employee about a suspected burglary in progress. The employee described the suspect as wearing a yellow firefighter-style jacket and black boots, riding a red motorbike, and carrying a crowbar.

Deputy Mazariego later spotted two men in a restricted area within the evacuation zone, one matching the suspect’s description. Upon being stopped, neither individual could provide identification supporting their claims, leading to their detention pending further investigation.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has since taken over the case, as the Getty Villa falls within its jurisdiction. Additional support was provided by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and other Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) stations during the response.