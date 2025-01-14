January 15, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

WeHo Deputies Detain Suspected Looting Suspect Posing as Firefighter Near Getty Villa

Photo: Instagram

Deputies Apprehend Man Dressed in Firefighter Gear Without Proper Identification  

West Hollywood Sheriff’s deputies detained a potential looting suspect impersonating a firefighter near the Pacific Coast Highway and Coastline Drive during the Palisades Fire evacuation on Saturday, January 11.

Deputies Mazariego and Herrera, stationed at a fixed post in the area, were alerted by a Getty Villa employee about a suspected burglary in progress. The employee described the suspect as wearing a yellow firefighter-style jacket and black boots, riding a red motorbike, and carrying a crowbar.

Deputy Mazariego later spotted two men in a restricted area within the evacuation zone, one matching the suspect’s description. Upon being stopped, neither individual could provide identification supporting their claims, leading to their detention pending further investigation.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has since taken over the case, as the Getty Villa falls within its jurisdiction. Additional support was provided by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and other Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) stations during the response.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Temporarily Relocates the City’s Council and Commission Meetings

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Council Chambers to Undergo Upgrades; New Venues Announced Culver City officials announced temporary relocations for City Council and commission meetings...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Mayor Bass Updates Emergency Order to Accelerate Wildfire Recovery in Los Angeles

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

RVs Approved as Temporary Housing; Streamlined Permitting and Task Forces Approved Mayor Karen Bass has updated the executive order of...

Photo: Vimeo
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles and Orange County DAs Propose Tougher Looting Penalties During Disasters

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

New Legislation Would Increase Punishments, Close Legal Loopholes Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman and Orange County District Attorney...

Photo: Facebook
News

West Hollywood Adjusts Events Schedule, Issues Air Quality Alert Amid Regional Wildfires

January 13, 2025

Read more
January 13, 2025

Dangerous Air Quality From Nearby Wildfires Prompts Postponements and Health Warnings The City of West Hollywood and its public safety...

Photo Credit: CAL FIRE
News

Palisades Fire: 23,713 Acres Burned, 14% Contained as Firefighters Work to Contain Heat Sources

January 13, 2025

Read more
January 13, 2025

Eight Lives Lost, Free Meals for Victims, Updates on Critical Fire Weather, Pet Recovery  The Palisades Fire has now burned...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

Officials Warn of Scams and Price Gouging Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

January 13, 2025

Read more
January 13, 2025

Leaders Share Price Gouging Reporting and Scam Safety Tips  California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined local leaders in Los Angeles...

Photo Credit: Getty
News

City of Los Angeles Distributes N95 Masks Amid Toxic Air Quality Crisis

January 13, 2025

Read more
January 13, 2025

City Urges Residents To Stay Safe With Masks During Wildfire Conditions The City of Los Angeles has announced the availability...

Photo: LADA
News

10 Suspects Charged by Los Angeles District Attorney, Two in Mandeville Canyon Burglary

January 13, 2025

Read more
January 13, 2025

Arson, Burglaries, and Looting Among Charges as DA Pledges Full Prosecution Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced felony...
News

Farm Hall: The US Premiere of a Tense Historical Drama

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

This January 2025 at the Promenade Playhouse The development of the atomic bomb by J. Robert Oppenheimer and his team...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Stands Strong Amid Regional Wildfire Crisis, Mayor and Chiefs Reassure Community

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Local Emergency Services Remain Fully Operational as Leaders Thank First Responders Culver City Mayor Dan O’Brien issued a message to...

Photo Credit: CAL FIRE
News

Palisades Fire Updates: Critical Fire Weather, Damage Reports, and Vital Resources for Impacted Residents

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Hazardous Conditions and Water Warning in Los Angeles County into Next Week  The Palisades Fire is now 13% Contained and...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAUSD and SMMUSD Schools Resume Operations as Conditions Improve, With Exceptions in Fire-Affected Zones

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Several Campuses in High-Impact Areas Remain Closed; Precautions in Effect at LAUSD Los Angeles Unified will reopen most schools and...

Photo: LAPL
News

FEMA Representatives Onsite at Weho Library and Seven Other Locations

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Wildfire Survivors Can Apply for Relief and Get Information on Monday In addition to FEMA representatives available at evacuation centers...

Photo: CAL Fire
News

Red Flag Warning Extended as Fire Risk Persists Across Los Angeles County

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Santa Ana Winds and Critical Fire Conditions Expected To Last in Next Week  While the two most destructive fires in...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR