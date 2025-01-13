January 14, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Palisades Fire: 23,713 Acres Burned, 14% Contained as Firefighters Work to Contain Heat Sources

Photo Credit: CAL FIRE

Eight Lives Lost, Free Meals for Victims, Updates on Critical Fire Weather, Pet Recovery 

The Palisades Fire has now burned 23,713 acres and is 14% contained. 5,123 firefighting personnel are assigned to the fire. The death toll remains at eight lives and three people have been injured. 

The Critical Fire Weather and Red Flag Warning will continue and is still in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, so the danger is not yet over. In the CAL FIRE briefing this morning, the group’s fire behavior analyst Rob Clark noted that the winds have been drying out the vegetation in the Palisades Fire area for more than a week, which has prepared the shrubs and grasses “for burning.” The danger comes from more than one source: the fuels, shrubs and grasses, and weather, the life-threatening Santa Ana winds. 

Cal Fire Operations Chief Kristian Litz detailed the work that firefighters were doing today in preparation for the next two days:

In Topanga Canyon, crews worked on securing the fire’s edge, putting in a hand line, and getting deeper into mop-up. In the Topanga Oaks and Sylvia Park area, crews are going around the fire’s edge and working to construct a direct control line. Retardant has been dropped along the fire’s edge east of Sylvia Park.

On the northeast portion of the fire near Mandeville Canyon, resources are securing the fire’s edge and protecting structures. There is very little activity and firefighters are monitoring the edges of the fire area and scouring the area for heat sources that could potentially ignite and spread. 

In the bottom half of the fire, near Santa Monica and Pacific Coast Highway, resources are concentrated on all structures that are still standing and extinguishing all heat sources nearby.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced during the Palisades Incident Community Meeting at 6:00 p.m. on January 13 that pet owners who are looking for a missing pet in the evacuation zone can call The LA Department of Regulation at 888-452-7381 and get help finding them. 

Anyone who needs to report a missing person can call 213-996-1800. 

Residents in Santa Monica north of San Vicente Boulevard are now permitted to return home under an evacuation warning, city officials announced. However, authorities caution that residents should remain prepared to leave again if conditions worsen.

Earlier today, evacuation warnings for other areas of Santa Monica were lifted. A current evacuation map is available online for residents to check the latest updates.


Entry points into Los Angeles from Santa Monica and Pacific Coast Highway remain closed. The Los Angeles evacuation zones are still under mandatory evacuation orders, and the public is prohibited from entering these areas. A full fire map detailing these zones can be accessed online.

As of 8:00 AM, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) has restored power to all customers affected by last week’s windstorm, except those in the fire threat areas where fire authorities have requested that LADWP de-energize their power lines. This affects approximately 17,600 customers in high-risk areas, including Pacific Palisades, Brentwood, Sylmar, and Encino. LADWP crews will begin to restore power to these customers once clearance is received from Palisades Fire Unified Command to re-energize the circuits and assess the lines for hazard

A curfew remains in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in all evacuation zones, including the area from San Vicente Boulevard north to the Santa Monica city limit.

CAL FIRE has launched an online tool so that residents of the Pacific Palisades can check if their home was damaged or destroyed without traveling to the area since that is not yet possible. The tool can be accessed on the CAL FIRE Palisades Incident page here

World Central Kitchen (WCK) is serving free meals to those affected by the Eaton Fire and Palisades fires, including first responders, at the following locations today:

Currently Open Locations:

Xuntos, Santa Monica
516 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA
Hours: 1 pm to 6 pm

Together We Thrive’s HQ Warehouse
5304 Derry Ave Z, Unit Zero, Agoura Hills, CA
Hours: 11:30 am to 6 pm

Canoga Park H.S.
6850 CA-27, Canoga Park, CA
Hours: 12 pm to 8 pm

Saint Francis H.S.
200 Foothill Blvd, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
Hours: 12 pm to 8 pm

Taft H.S.
5461 Winnetka Ave, Woodland Hills, CA
Hours: 12 pm to 8 pm

Palisades Fire Station 69
15045 Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades, CA
Hours: 11 am to 8 pm

Pasjoli, Santa Monica
2732 Main St, Santa Monica, CA
Hours: 5 pm to 8 pm

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

West Hollywood Adjusts Events Schedule, Issues Air Quality Alert Amid Regional Wildfires

January 13, 2025

Read more
January 13, 2025

Dangerous Air Quality From Nearby Wildfires Prompts Postponements and Health Warnings The City of West Hollywood and its public safety...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

Officials Warn of Scams and Price Gouging Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

January 13, 2025

Read more
January 13, 2025

Leaders Share Price Gouging Reporting and Scam Safety Tips  California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined local leaders in Los Angeles...

Photo Credit: Getty
News

City of Los Angeles Distributes N95 Masks Amid Toxic Air Quality Crisis

January 13, 2025

Read more
January 13, 2025

City Urges Residents To Stay Safe With Masks During Wildfire Conditions The City of Los Angeles has announced the availability...

Photo: LADA
News

10 Suspects Charged by Los Angeles District Attorney, Two in Mandeville Canyon Burglary

January 13, 2025

Read more
January 13, 2025

Arson, Burglaries, and Looting Among Charges as DA Pledges Full Prosecution Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced felony...
News

Farm Hall: The US Premiere of a Tense Historical Drama

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

This January 2025 at the Promenade Playhouse The development of the atomic bomb by J. Robert Oppenheimer and his team...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Stands Strong Amid Regional Wildfire Crisis, Mayor and Chiefs Reassure Community

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Local Emergency Services Remain Fully Operational as Leaders Thank First Responders Culver City Mayor Dan O’Brien issued a message to...

Photo Credit: CAL FIRE
News

Palisades Fire Updates: Critical Fire Weather, Damage Reports, and Vital Resources for Impacted Residents

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Hazardous Conditions and Water Warning in Los Angeles County into Next Week  The Palisades Fire is now 13% Contained and...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAUSD and SMMUSD Schools Resume Operations as Conditions Improve, With Exceptions in Fire-Affected Zones

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Several Campuses in High-Impact Areas Remain Closed; Precautions in Effect at LAUSD Los Angeles Unified will reopen most schools and...

Photo: LAPL
News

FEMA Representatives Onsite at Weho Library and Seven Other Locations

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Wildfire Survivors Can Apply for Relief and Get Information on Monday In addition to FEMA representatives available at evacuation centers...

Photo: CAL Fire
News

Red Flag Warning Extended as Fire Risk Persists Across Los Angeles County

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Santa Ana Winds and Critical Fire Conditions Expected To Last in Next Week  While the two most destructive fires in...
Breaking News, News

Breaking News: The Palisades Fire Mandatory Evacuation Area Expanded in Brentwood

January 10, 2025

Read more
January 10, 2025

LA Fire Expands Evacuation Orders in Brentwood, and Evacuation Warnings in West LA As of 7:00 p.m., the previously announced...

Photo: CAL FIRE
News

Blame and Questions Surround Palisades Fire Response as Caruso Admits Hiring Private Firefighters

January 10, 2025

Read more
January 10, 2025

Critics point fingers at Mayor Bass and Local Officials During the First Night of the Inferno By Dolores Quintana There...

Photo Credit: CAL Fire YouTube
News

Breaking News: 6% Containment Achieved in Palisades Fire; Tragic Death Confirmed, Federal Government to Cover Costs

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

Firefighters Battle the Destructive Blaze With Reinforcements From Multiple States  On the third day of the Palisades Fire, at last,...

Photo: Facebook
News

Disaster Assistance Available for L.A. County Wildfire Victims Through FEMA

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

Apply Online or by Phone; Emergency Shelters Open for Displaced Residents Los Angeles County residents impacted by recent wildfires can...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LAPD Seeks Public’s Help to Find Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run on Lincoln Boulevard

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Collision With Red Toyota Tacoma  Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Division...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR