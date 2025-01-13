January 14, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

City of Los Angeles Distributes N95 Masks Amid Toxic Air Quality Crisis

Photo Credit: Getty

City Urges Residents To Stay Safe With Masks During Wildfire Conditions

The City of Los Angeles has announced the availability of hundreds of thousands of N95 masks to help residents protect themselves from hazardous air conditions. The South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) recommends wearing well-fitting, medical-grade masks outdoors when air quality is poor or when smoke and ash are present.

Residents can collect N95 masks at Los Angeles Public Libraries, Recreation Centers, Senior Centers, and through local nonprofit organizations. For library locations, visit lapl.org/branches, and for recreation or senior centers, visit laparks.org/reccenter.

Currently, the Donald Kaufman Brentwood Library is closed until further notice, The Palisades Library is closed since it is in the evacuation zone and may be damaged, and the Mar Vista Library is closed until February 5, for maintenance. 


The South Coast AQMD has extended its windblown dust advisory for Los Angeles through Tuesday, January 14, at noon. Additionally, a residential No-Burn Day alert remains in effect through Monday, January 13, at 11:59 p.m., covering the South Coast Air Basin. This includes Orange County and non-desert areas of Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties.

During No-Burn Days, burning wood in fireplaces or any indoor or outdoor wood-burning device is strictly prohibited to reduce air pollution.

While smoke from the Eaton and Palisades fires has decreased significantly, windblown ash from burned structures can still contain elevated levels of air toxins. Residents are urged to wear N95 masks outdoors if ash is visible. For tips on wildfire safety, including how to clean up ash, visit www.aqmd.gov/smokesafety.

News
