10 Suspects Charged by Los Angeles District Attorney, Two in Mandeville Canyon Burglary

Photo: LADA

Arson, Burglaries, and Looting Among Charges as DA Pledges Full Prosecution

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced felony charges against 10 individuals tied to crimes committed during the recent devastating wildfires. The charges include residential burglaries in Pacific Palisades and Altadena, as well as an arson case in Azusa. The arson case in Azusa is not thought to be related to the fires. 

The crime that is alleged to have been committed in the Palisades Fire evacuation zone occurred in Mandeville Canyon. All other alleged acts happened outside of the area, but are included here to give our readers a sense of the situation. 

“These crimes are appalling and represent a direct attack on our community during a time of unprecedented loss and vulnerability,” Hochman said in a statement. “We will find those who exploit this tragedy and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

The charges stem from a collaborative effort involving local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, including the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, LAPD, L.A. County Fire Arson Unit, FBI, ATF, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Among those charged are Martrell Peoples, 22, and Damari Bell, 21, accused of burglarizing a residence in the Mandeville Canyon area on January 8. The suspects allegedly stole over $200,000 in property. Peoples, on parole, and Bell, on probation, are also accused of possessing firearms illegally. If convicted, Peoples faces life in prison since this offense is his third strike, and Bell could serve 22 years and eight months. Peoples and Bell were found in an apartment in Koreatown. 

During the investigation, Travon Coleman, 27, allegedly fled a traffic stop and caused a crash in downtown Los Angeles, It is further alleged that Coleman inflicted great bodily harm on a victim and committed the offense as a convicted felon. The People have recommended a $1,080,000 bail amount. Coleman is charged with felony hit-and-run and could face life in prison. Coleman fled the apartment in Koreatown After the crash, Coleman allegedly attempted to escape on foot but was ultimately detained. The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Jose Gerardo Escobar, 39, faces multiple arson-related charges for attempting to ignite a tree at Pioneer Park in Azusa on January 10. If convicted, he could serve up to nine years in prison. He is being held on $20,000 bail. The case was investigated by the Azusa Police Department.

In Altadena, Rudy Salazar, 18, and Lucia Jilrara Perez, 36, are accused of burglarizing two homes during the Eaton Fire on January 8. Both pleaded not guilty, with hearings scheduled for later this month. This case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Four additional suspects, Naquan Dewey Reddix (22), Pierie Obannon (19), Roy Sims, 17, and Ryan Sims, 18, are charged with first-degree residential burglary at another Altadena home during the same fire. Two have posted bail; if convicted, each faces up to six years in prison. One of the items that was burglarized was the homeowner’s Emmy Award. This case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Hochman emphasized the importance of adhering to curfews in evacuation zones, warning that violators will face “serious consequences.”

“These curfews are in place to protect residents and ensure public safety,” Hochman said. “Our office is fully committed to holding these individuals accountable.”

The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court. Law enforcement continues to investigate additional cases related to the wildfires.

