LAPD Seeks Public’s Help to Find Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run on Lincoln Boulevard

Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Collision With Red Toyota Tacoma

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Division are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred on January 8, 2025, at approximately 5:36 a.m., on Lincoln Boulevard near the Culver Boulevard overpass. An older-model red Toyota Tacoma traveling northbound struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street eastbound between Fiji Way and the overpass.

The driver failed to stop, provide identification, or render aid, as required by law, and fled the scene.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived and pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released, pending notification of next of kin by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the vehicle or driver involved to come forward. Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact West Traffic Detectives at (213) 473-0234. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

Motorists are reminded that California law requires drivers involved in collisions to stop immediately, contact emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

On April 15, 2015, the City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.