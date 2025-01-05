January 6, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Nikki Glaser Hosts Historic 82nd Golden Globes, Kicking Off 2025 Awards Season

Photo: YouTube

Demi Moore Earns Her First-Ever Win, Setting the Stage for Surprises 

The 82 Annual Golden Globe ceremony took place on Sunday, December 5, 2025, officially opening the 2025 awards season. Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the show as the first solo female host in the awards’ history. 

History was also made with the awards, including actor Demi Moore’s first win ever. There were definitely some surprises and the opinions online seem to think that the potential for some upsets leading up to and including the Academy Awards are possible. 

Winners are in bold: 

The complete list of winners:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked 

Best Motion Picture – Animated 

Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement 

Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All We Imagine as Light (India)
Emilia Pérez (France)
The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)
I’m Still Here (Brazil)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Vermiglio (Italy)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie – Maria
Nicole Kidman – Babygirl
Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here
Kate Winslet – Lee

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama 

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig – Queer
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams – Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison – Anora
Demi Moore – The Substance
Zendaya – Challengers

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
Hugh Grant – Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell – Hit Man
Sebastian Stan – A Different Man 

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley – The Substance
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain – WINNER
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

Best Director 

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker – Anora
Edward Berger – Conclave
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light

Best Screenplay 

Emilia Pérez
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
The Substance
Conclave 

Best Original Score

Conclave
The Brutalist
The Wild Robot
Emilia Pérez
Challengers
Dune: Part Two

Best Original Song

“Beautiful That Way,” Music & Lyrics By: Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson – The Last Showgirl
“Compress / Repress,” Music & Lyrics By: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino – Challengers
“El Mal,” Music & Lyrics By: Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
“Forbidden Road,” Music & Lyrics By: Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek – Better Man
“Kiss The Sky,” Music & Lyrics By: Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi – The Wild Robot
“Mi Camino,” Music & Lyrics By: Clément Ducol, Camille – Emilia Pérez

Best Television Series – Drama

The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Squid Game

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy 

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates – Matlock
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine – Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley – Black Doves
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Anna Sawai – Shōgun 

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Donald Glover – Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
Billy Bob Thornton – Landman

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
Jean Smart – Hacks 

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear 

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
Sofía Vergara – Griselda
Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Kate Winslet – The Regime

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television 

Colin Farrell – The Penguin
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline – Disclaimer
Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott – Ripley

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Dakota Fanning – Ripley
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
Allison Janney – The Diplomat
Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Diego Luna – La Máquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on TelevisionJamie Foxx – Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser – Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Seth Meyers – Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler – Adam Sandler: Love You
Ali Wong – Ali Wong: Single Lady
Ramy Youssef – Ramy Youssef: More Feelings

in Entertainment, Film, News
