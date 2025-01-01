Chef Nobu Debuts Luxurious Gold Standard Roll for Golden Globes® Celebration

Indulge in a Limited-Time King Crab Roll Adorned With Gold Flakes and Caviar

In honor of Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s return as the Official Chef of the Golden Globes®, Nobu Restaurants has launched a luxurious new creation: the Gold Standard Roll. This opulent dish features king crab wrapped in salmon, topped with gold flakes and caviar, and complemented by a tangy yuzu sauce.

Developed in partnership with the Golden Globes®, the limited-edition roll is available at select Nobu locations—Nobu Malibu, Nobu Los Angeles, and Matsuhisa Beverly Hills—through January 5, 2025.

For the Golden Globes® menu, Chef Nobu has curated a showcase of his iconic dishes, including Yellowtail Jalapeno, Caviar Tacos, and his signature Miso Black Cod. The meal will be paired with Moët Impérial Brut and Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial champagnes, enhancing the evening’s indulgent culinary experience.

Saratoga® Spring Water also returns as the Official Water of the Golden Globes®, with more than 17,000 bottles to be served during the event.