The Best and Most Intriguing NYE Celebrations on the Westside

Check Out These Options for Your New Year’s Dinner & Drinks

Alice B., the newest creation of the duo behind Socalo and Border Grill – celebrity chef Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken is celebrating its first anniversary with some new special events. Patrons seeking a festive dining experience can look forward to two special events hosted by acclaimed Executive Chef Lance Velasquez at Alice B. in Palm Springs at 1122 E Tahquitz Canyon Way.

On Sunday, Dec. 29, Chef Lance will offer exclusive à la carte Hanukkah-inspired specials for one night only, celebrating the season with culinary delights crafted to mark the occasion. The menu includes: Roasted Squash Puree with ginger, crispy shallots, and chili oil, apple cider-braised brisket with an herb sauce, and finally, sweet custard noodle kugel with Bellwether Farms ricotta and whipped Cream

Two days later, on Tuesday, Dec. 31, the restaurant will host a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring live music, an inviting ambiance, and a curated menu. Guests can savor small plates, signature dishes, and decadent desserts from the chef’s renowned dinner menu. For those seeking an elevated experience, a prix fixe menu complete with champagne and caviar will also be available.

The evening will culminate with an East Coast ball drop celebration at 9 p.m., allowing attendees to ring in the New Year in style. You can book reservations on Open Table.

Pico Robertson’s favorite wine-centric restaurant and coffee bar, Cardinale du Vin is inviting guests to ring in the New Year with a special dining event on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Early seatings will be offered between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., featuring a prix fixe menu priced at $88 per person, which includes a complimentary glass of sparkling wine. Diners can also enjoy selections from the full menu, along with optional caviar supplements and off-menu champagne pours for an elevated experience. While the menu is still being finalized, owner Justin told us beef bourguignon is a possibility.

While reservations are encouraged and can be made via Tock, a limited number of walk-in spots will be available for last-minute attendees. You can celebrate the start of 2025 with an evening of fine food, bubbly, and ambiance at Cardinale du Vin.

Coucou invites diners to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2024 with an elegant culinary experience featuring two distinct seating options and a thoughtfully curated menu.

First Seating

Reservations: Available at 5 p.m. (2.5-hour table limit)

Menu: Multi-course meal including an amuse-bouche, choice of appetizer, entrée, and dessert

Price: $115 per person

Second Seating

Reservations: Available at 7:45 p.m. (no table limit)

Menu: Multi-course meal including an amuse-bouche, choice of appetizer, entrée, and dessert

Price: $135 per person

New Year’s Eve Menu Highlights

Amuse-Bouche: Scallops Rockefeller with garlic and herb butter served on the half-shell

Choice of Appetizer: Onion Soup Gratinée: Caramelized onion and Comté cheese Wood-Fired Prawn Cocktail: Monte Carlo-style cocktail sauce Bibb Lettuce: Goat cheese, shaved fennel, pickled shallot, and Maison vinaigrette Tuna Tartare: Avocado, sweet ginger, crunchy garlic, and crostini

Choice of Entrée: Steak Frites: Hanger steak, caramelized shallots, black garlic jus, and hand-cut fries Mussels Marinière: Riesling, coconut milk, vadouvan spices, and grilled pain de campagne Burger Américaine: Wagyu beef, caramelized onion, cognac everything sauce, toasted brioche Scottish Salmon: Fresh pea purée, market baby carrots, saffron aioli Braised Short Ribs: Red-wine reduction, Yukon Gold mousseline, and baby carrots

Choice of Dessert (Serves Two): Coucou Soft Serve Sundae: Luxardo cherries, almonds, and chocolate drizzle Chocolate Mousse: Served with Chantilly cream



Enhancements:

Half-dozen oysters

Dozen oysters

Caviar bump ($79)

Caviar service (30g): Includes house-made potato chips and crème fraîche

Seafood enthusiasts and steak lovers alike can look forward to elegant dining experiences this New Year’s Eve at Water Grill and Meat On Ocean. Both restaurants are offering exclusive four-course prix fixe menus, starting at 3:00 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Water Grill’s Prix Fixe Menu

Water Grill, renowned for its fresh seafood and seasonal catches, has curated a four-course menu starting at $135 per person, with an optional $50 wine pairing available.

First Course Options:

Wild jumbo shrimp cocktail

Half-dozen oyster sampler

Crisp calamari

Jumbo lump crab cake

Second Course Options:

Clam chowder

Roasted beet salad

Mixed organic greens

Caesar salad

Entrée Selections:

Wild North American hard-shell lobster paired with an 8-ounce filet mignon

Wild Ross Sea Chilean sea bass

Farmed New Zealand king salmon

Double R Ranch 12-ounce filet mignon

Prime New York 12-ounce (dry-aged for 20 days)

Dessert Choices:

Rosen’s New York cheesecake

Chocolate espresso ganache cake

Caramel bread pudding

Meat On Ocean’s Prix Fixe Menu

Meat On Ocean, a modern steakhouse located on Santa Monica’s Ocean Avenue, presents a four-course menu also priced at $135 per person, with a $50 optional wine pairing.

First Course Options:

Jumbo lump crab cake

Charcuterie

Half-dozen oyster sampler

Wild jumbo shrimp cocktail

Second Course Options:

Baby romaine Caesar

New England clam chowder

Crunchy iceberg wedge

Roasted beet salad

Entrée Choices:

12-ounce Double R Ranch filet mignon

8-ounce filet mignon paired with a wild South African lobster tail

Wild Ross Sea Chilean sea bass

“Steak Oscar” 8-ounce filet mignon

16-ounce Prime Double R Ranch ribeye

18-ounce Prime bone-in ribeye (dry-aged for 30 days)

14-ounce Prime New York strip (dry-aged for 20 days)

Dessert Selections:

Rosen’s New York cheesecake

Old-fashioned chocolate cake

Pistachio crème brûlée

Whether you crave seafood delicacies or expertly crafted steaks, both restaurants promise a memorable New Year’s Eve dining experience. Reservations are highly recommended.

Marina del Rey’s Gin Rummy is hosting an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration with the Crazy Bois aka Turks Pizza Party that will take place at 822 Washington Blvd on Sunday, December 31, from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. As the announcement states: beer specials all night, no cover charge, and authentic pizza for sale.

Guests can enjoy handcrafted pizza from the Bois, Fire & Wood, and beer from Big Noise, creating the perfect pairing for a festive night of fun and camaraderie.