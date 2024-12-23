Culver City Police Seek Suspects in Armed Robbery Following ATM Withdrawal

Two Suspects Stole Over $4,000 After Following a Victim From an ATM

Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Saturday afternoon, July 27, after two suspects followed a victim from an ATM and stole over $4,000 in cash. Officers responded to the report at approximately 4:15 p.m., more than an hour after the incident occurred in the 10700 block of Washington Boulevard.

According to the Culver City Police Department, the victim had withdrawn cash around 1:00 p.m. from an ATM on the 5300 block of Sepulveda Boulevard. The suspects then trailed the victim to the intersection of Culver Park Drive and Slauson Avenue.

When the victim exited their vehicle to retrieve an item from the trunk, the suspects boxed them in with their vehicles. One suspect exited a vehicle, brandished a black semi-automatic handgun, and demanded, “Run your pockets.”

The second suspect approached and stood behind the victim. The pair took an envelope containing $4,360 from the victim’s rear pocket before fleeing northbound on Slauson Avenue in their vehicles. The suspects are described only as men wearing black clothing.

The Culver City Police Department advises residents to take precautions to avoid becoming victims of similar crimes:

Be Aware of Your Surroundings: Remain vigilant outside banks and financial institutions.

Bank in Pairs During Daylight: Avoid isolated locations and bring a companion.

Conceal Cash: Store cash discreetly and avoid displaying bank-related items in public.

Vary Your Routine: Change banking habits to reduce predictability.

Secure Your Vehicle: Keep windows closed, doors locked, and valuables out of sight.

Report Suspicious Activity: Alert authorities immediately if you feel followed or observe unusual behavior.

Keep Financial Activity Private: Avoid sharing plans to deposit or withdraw funds.

CCPD investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120, via email at jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org, or the Watch Commander at (310) 253-6202.