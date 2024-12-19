LA Public Health Officials Warn Against Raw Milk Consumption Amid Bird Flu Outbreak

Second California Recall Affects Unpasteurized Milk; Risk of Illness to Humans and Pets

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a warning urging residents to avoid consuming raw milk or feeding it to their pets due to the continued spread of H5 bird flu in dairy cows. The warning follows a statewide recall by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) after the bird flu virus was detected in raw milk samples from Valley Milk Simply Bottled dairy farm in Stanislaus County.

Raw milk, which is unpasteurized, can harbor harmful bacteria and viruses, including bird flu, posing significant health risks to humans and animals. While health officials have long advised against consuming raw milk due to these risks, the current outbreak has heightened concerns.

“The risk is especially concerning at this time, given the ongoing spread of bird flu virus among dairy cattle,” the Department of Public Health said in a statement.

The recall includes Valley Milk Simply Bottled Raw Cow Milk and DESI Milk Raw Cow Milk, sold in quart (32 oz), half-gallon (64 oz), and gallon (128 oz) plastic jugs with expiration dates ranging from December 23 to December 30, 2024. Consumers are advised to discard any recalled raw milk products, including frozen ones, as freezing does not eliminate harmful pathogens.

Retailers have been instructed to remove the affected products from shelves, but officials warn that some consumers may have already purchased them.

No human illnesses linked to the recall have been reported in Los Angeles County, but the outbreak has affected animals. Four cats that consumed the recalled raw milk developed severe symptoms, including neurological and respiratory issues, and later died.

People at the highest risk of severe illness from consuming raw milk include pregnant individuals, children under 5, adults over 65, and those with weakened immune systems.

While licensed raw milk producers are subject to CDFA inspections and testing, raw milk can never be guaranteed safe. Health officials emphasize that unlicensed raw milk carries an even higher risk as it bypasses regulatory oversight entirely.

Residents who consumed the recalled raw milk and are experiencing symptoms are urged to contact their healthcare provider or local health department immediately. Symptoms of exposure can vary but may include gastrointestinal or respiratory issues.

For more information about the recall and updates on the bird flu outbreak, residents can contact the CDFA or the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.